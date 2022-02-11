IPL 2022 Auction: List of purse value remaining for all 10 teams

With IPL 2022 Auction less than 24 hours away, the reverse countdown has begun. Fans across the world are waiting with bated breath to see which players join their favorite franchises.
The arrival of Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans will spice up the IPL 2022 Auction. The most important thing in an auction is the purse value of the franchises. Ahead of every auction, the BCCI decides a maximum purse value for all teams.
This year, the maximum purse value was ₹90 crore. Ahead of the mega auction, the organizers allowed teams to retain and draft some players. The salaries of those players were deducted from the auction purse.
Punjab Kings have the highest funds; Delhi Capitals have the lowest purse value remaining ahead of IPL 2022 Auction
Here's a list of the remaining purse values for all 10 franchises after the retention and player draft.
Punjab Kings - ₹72 crore
Sunrisers Hyderabad - ₹68 crore
Rajasthan Royals - ₹62 crore
Lucknow Super Giants - ₹58 crore
Royal Challengers Bangalore - ₹57 crore
Gujarat Titans - ₹52 crore
Chennai Super Kings - ₹48 crore
Kolkata Knight Riders - ₹48 crore
Mumbai Indians - ₹48 crore
Delhi Capitals - ₹47.5 crore
Who is the highest-paid player in IPL 2022?
Ahead of the IPL 2022 Auction, KL Rahul has the highest salary among all retained and drafted players. The Lucknow Super Giants drafted him for ₹17 crore. Rahul will lead the Lucknow-based franchise in their debut IPL season.
The mega auction will start at 12 PM IST tomorrow. It remains to be seen if any player can break KL Rahul's record. If a franchise indeed bids more than ₹17 crore for a player, he will earn the biggest contract in IPL history.
