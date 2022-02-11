IPL 2022 Auction: List of purse value remaining for all 10 teams

With IPL 2022 Auction less than 24 hours away, the reverse countdown has begun. Fans across the world are waiting with bated breath to see which players join their favorite franchises.

The arrival of Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans will spice up the IPL 2022 Auction. The most important thing in an auction is the purse value of the franchises. Ahead of every auction, the BCCI decides a maximum purse value for all teams.

This year, the maximum purse value was ₹90 crore. Ahead of the mega auction, the organizers allowed teams to retain and draft some players. The salaries of those players were deducted from the auction purse.

Punjab Kings have the highest funds; Delhi Capitals have the lowest purse value remaining ahead of IPL 2022 Auction

Here's a list of the remaining purse values for all 10 franchises after the retention and player draft.

Punjab Kings - ₹72 crore

Sunrisers Hyderabad - ₹68 crore

Rajasthan Royals - ₹62 crore

Lucknow Super Giants - ₹58 crore

Royal Challengers Bangalore - ₹57 crore

Gujarat Titans - ₹52 crore

Chennai Super Kings - ₹48 crore

Kolkata Knight Riders - ₹48 crore

Mumbai Indians - ₹48 crore

Delhi Capitals - ₹47.5 crore

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda teams ahead of the IPL 2022 Mega Auction



#IPL Here are the remaining purse amounts of all theteams ahead of the IPL 2022 Mega Auction #IPL 2022 Here are the remaining purse amounts of all the 🔟 teams ahead of the IPL 2022 Mega Auction 💵#IPL #IPL2022 https://t.co/TTzc8TqUTG

Who is the highest-paid player in IPL 2022?

Ahead of the IPL 2022 Auction, KL Rahul has the highest salary among all retained and drafted players. The Lucknow Super Giants drafted him for ₹17 crore. Rahul will lead the Lucknow-based franchise in their debut IPL season.

IndianPremierLeague @IPL



Catch every move from the mega auction:



Feb 12-13, 11 AM onwards | @DisneyPlusHS The #TATAIPLAuction 2022 is almost here, where your favourite teams’ future will be decided! This is where their road to success shall begin.Catch every move from the mega auction:Feb 12-13, 11 AM onwards | @StarSportsIndia The #TATAIPLAuction 2022 is almost here, where your favourite teams’ future will be decided! This is where their road to success shall begin.Catch every move from the mega auction:Feb 12-13, 11 AM onwards | @StarSportsIndia & @DisneyPlusHS https://t.co/ECigmZQtBN

The mega auction will start at 12 PM IST tomorrow. It remains to be seen if any player can break KL Rahul's record. If a franchise indeed bids more than ₹17 crore for a player, he will earn the biggest contract in IPL history.

