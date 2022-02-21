IPL 2022 Auction: RR's strongest playing XI on paper

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) had an understated 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction.

After a series of unimpressive IPL seasons, RR retained only three players ahead of the 2022 mega auction and were expected to be one of the more active tables in the house. But while they have snapped up experienced Indian professionals and a few solid youngsters, the inaugural IPL champions cannot be considered one of the favorites for the title.

RR's squad for IPL 2022: Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Riyan Parag, KC Cariappa, Navdeep Saini, Obed McCoy, Anunay Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Karun Nair, Dhruv Jurel, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Shubham Garhwal, James Neesham, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rassie van der Dussen, Daryl Mitchell

Here is RR's strongest playing XI for the IPL 2022 season.

Openers: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal

Jos Buttler pictured during an England Training Session

RR have several options to open the batting, including Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Devdutt Padikkal and Yashasvi Jaiswal. They've experimented with Buttler in the middle order, but the Englishman is one of the most destructive T20 openers in the world and should be utilized at the top of the order.

Among Jaiswal, Padikkal and Samson, RR need to find a way to maximize run-scoring output. The most likely solution seems to be to open with Padikkal, given the left-hander's post-powerplay scoring woes. Jaiswal and Samson can be asked to bat at No. 3 and No. 4 respectively, with their game being less limited than Padikkal's.

Middle Order: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Shimron Hetmyer

Guyana Amazon Warriors v Barbados Tridents - 2019 Hero Caribbean Premier League Final (CPL)

Samson should ideally bat at No. 3 for RR, but the team's construction means he might have to slot into the middle order. It also remains to be seen how Jaiswal will adapt to a No. 3 role, having exclusively opened the batting for the franchise in the past.

Rounding off the middle order will be Shimron Hetmyer. The dashing West Indian has run into fitness concerns in the recent past but was one of the Delhi Capitals' best players in IPL 2021 while batting lower down the order. He is unstoppable on his day, and RR should prefer him to the likes of Rassie van der Dussen.

All-rounders: Riyan Parag, Nathan Coulter-Nile

BBL - Renegades v Stars

RR are short of all-rounders, with Nathan Coulter-Nile, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham and Riyan Parag being their best options in the department. The team management clearly have faith in the talented Parag, who is yet to fulfill his potential in the IPL. The youngster should be accompanied by Coulter-Nile, who has more IPL experience than the others and is also a significantly better bowler.

Bowlers: Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna

India v New Zealand - T20 International

Three of the four aforementioned names are wholly incapable with the bat, but RR don't have a choice given how their squad has been built. Trent Boult and Prasidh Krishna should be the frontline pacers in the side, with Navdeep Saini serving as a backup. The experienced duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal could strike a fruitful partnership in the spin department.

RR's strongest playing XI: Devdutt Padikkal, Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna

Edited by Sai Krishna

