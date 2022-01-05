IPL 2022 Auction: Three Franchises that will target Shardul Thakur 

Reigning Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) released pacer Shardul Thakur ahead of the mega-auction. It is scheduled to happen ahead of the 15th season of the Indian Premier League this year.

The 30-year-old pacer, popularly hailed as 'Lord Thakur' by fans, has been among the mainstays of Indian cricket in the past few years. Thakur has exhibited his class across all three formats of the game, also proving vital with the willow on numerous occasions.

Shardul Thakur had been a vital cog in the CSK unit since the franchise rebuilt their base in 2018. The right arm pacer clinched 55 wickets across 48 matches in these four seasons and was part of the title-winning squads of 2018 and 2021.

Thakur had a particularly impressive run in the recently concluded season. He finished as the fourth highest wicket taker, with 21 scalps in 16 matches. He also had the best economy rate in the UAE leg of the season.

With his thunderous exploits domestically as well as in the international arena, Shardul Thakur is definitely one of the hot picks this season. Franchises are expected to shell out quite an amount from their purses to secure the services of the talismanic Indian pacer.

Here are three franchises that are expected to be at the forefront in bidding for Shardul Thakur:

#3 Royal Challengers Bangalore

Shardul Thakur can enable RCB to win their inaugural title

Royal Challengers Bangalore have had their share of ebbs and flows in the tournament. They have come agonizingly close to laying their hands on the coveted silverware on many occasions, but have failed to pass the final hurdle.

The depth of Indian talent, particularly all-rounders, has been found wanting in the RCB squad on numerous occasions. They have mostly trusted their overseas juggernauts to deliver on that front, which more often than not has been in vain. Furthermore, their lower middle order has also been lackluster since the past few seasons.

The addition of Shardul Thakur to the scheme of things can answer both these questions for the franchise. He can add much-needed depth to the squad. This can enable the team to accommodate their overseas players into more strategically defined slots.

Further, the pace battery of Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur can function very well in tandem and extend their international exploits into the IPL, too.

#2 Punjab Kings

Punjab Kings shall be undergoing a complete revamp of their squad, with Mayank Agarwal and Arshdeep Singh being the only players to be retained. There are numerous pieces that need to be arranged to make their jigsaw puzzle pitch perfect for the season.

Having released the experienced likes of Mohammad Shami and Chris Jordan, the franchise will need a spearhead for their pace bowling attack.

In such a situation, Shardul Thakur can prove to be an answer to their queries. He can add a much needed blend of experience and skill to the squad. Not only can he emerge as the leader of the pace attack, but also provide some balance to their lower order.

Punjab Kings have the highest amount left in their purse out of all the franchises (Rs. 72 crore). They can be expected to go all guns blazing for the 30-year-old in the auction.

#1 Chennai Super Kings

Shardul Thakur has been a crucial part of the scheme of things in the setup of CSK and their reemergence to the zenith. Thakur has proved his mettle as the golden arm of the squad, being the go-to bowler for MS Dhoni to break long-standing partnerships.

Not only with the ball, he has also been vital for the fortunes of the side with the bat. His cameo in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2018 was invaluable in steering the team into the Final of the tournament.

CSK have already solidified their spin bowling by retaining Ravindra Jadeja and Moeen Ali. Hence, they would definitely be looking to add fire to their pace bowling in the form of Shardul Thakur.

Edited by Aditya Singh

