3 sides that will target Mohammad Nabi ahead of the IPL 2022 Auction

Afghanistan's veteran all-rounder Mohammad Nabi has been released by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) mega-auction.

Mohammad Nabi, also known as 'The President', was one of the first two Afghan players bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad at the IPL Auction 2017. SRH signed Rashid Khan alongside the veteran.

Throughout his illustrious career, Mohammad Nabi has carried a bit of a reputation as a T20 globetrotter. The President has been a part of most of the major franchise leagues around the world, making his presence felt.

Nabi also played a key role in Afghanistan's twin victories at the T20 World Cup, with wins against Scotland and Namibia.

As it turns out in the IPL, SRH haven't retained either of their two Afghan players ahead of the IPL 2022 Auction. However, one team's loss could be another team's win. While most sides will be lining up for the signature of Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi could prove to be a clever buy for some other sides in the IPL as well.

Here, we take a look at three teams that could target Mohammad Nabi in the upcoming IPL 2022 mega-auction.

#1 Sunrisers Hyderabad to resign Mohammad Nabi in IPL 2022?

While he didn't get the desired game-time in SRH colors, Mohammad Nabi could well be on his way back to Hyderabad for another season. In the four seasons spent at Hyderabad, Nabi played only 17 matches for the franchise.

With just 180 runs at a strike rate above 150, Nabi's batting numbers don't do justice to the explosive potential and threat he possesses. On the bowling front, Nabi's chipped in 13 wickets with an economy rate of just above 7.

The 37-year old has all the makings of a successful T20 impact player who could be a game-changer for his side. Nabi could be picked up by SRH in the auction as a utility all-rounder. Having spent four years with the Hyderabad franchise already, he could also be slotted into a player-mentor role for the side, especially with VVS Laxman leaving the role.

#2 Mumbai Indians

It's no secret that the Mumbai Indians have lost some firepower in the lower-middle order with the absence of the Pandya brothers. While the two chipped in with some overs with the ball, both players were match-winning all-rounders who could turn the game around in the blink of an eye as well.

With a huge hole to fill in that regard, Mohammad Nabi could be Mumbai's go-to guy. While Nabi can be a clever operator with the ball in the powerplays and also provide the desired firepower the Mumbai franchise will be looking for when they hunt for their all-rounders.

#3 Punjab Kings

Punjab Kings are another side that is going to have a complete reshuffle of their core group of players. With only Mayank Agarwal and Arshdeep Singh making their retention list, there are plenty of holes to fill when it comes to their squad.

Mohammad Nabi could be an ideal all-rounding candidate for the Kings. Apart from the obvious T20 skills the 37-year old has in his locker, Nabi has tons of experience in his bank that PBKS could rely upon.

With Ravi Bishnoi and Shahrukh Khan also not retained by the franchise, Punjab will need to be in the market for a spinner and a lower-order hitter. They can hit two birds with one stone with the signing of the former Afghan captain as they look to chase their elusive IPL title.

Edited by Rohit Mishra