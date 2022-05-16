IPL 2022: Best Playing XI from Week 7 of the competition

The seventh week of IPL 2022 is done and dusted. Gujarat Titans (GT) became the first team to book their place in the playoffs this season, while Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) slipped out of the top two.

Delhi Capitals (DC) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) kept themselves alive in the tournament by registering victories over the last few days. Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) let their fans down with disappointing performances.

In a week full of ups and downs, some players stood out and delivered the goods for their respective franchises. On that note, we will look at the best playing XI from the seventh week of IPL 2022.

Openers - Wriddhiman Saha and Jonny Bairstow

Wriddhiman Saha scored a match-winning half-century for the Gujarat Titans in their previous match against the Chennai Super Kings. Batting on a tough wicket, Saha aggregated 67 runs off 57 balls, smashing eight fours and a six to guide his team to their 10th win of the season.

Jonny Bairstow will open the innings with Saha for this team. The Punjab Kings opener has returned to form in style. He played a game-changing innings of 66 runs from just 29 balls to help PBKS beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 54 runs.

Middle Order - Mitchell Marsh, Devdutt Padikkal and Liam Livingstone

Mitchell Marsh won his first Man of the Match award in Delhi Capitals colors last week thanks to a match-winning performance against the Rajasthan Royals (RR). Batting at No. 3, Marsh scored 89 runs off 62 balls, hitting five fours and seven sixes to help DC win by eight wickets.

In the same match, Devdutt Padikkal played a fine knock of 48 runs off 30 deliveries at No. 4 for RR. Padikkal continued his good form and hit a 18-ball 39 against the Lucknow Super Giants on Sunday.

Liam Livingstone completes the middle-order of this lineup. The Punjab Kings star blew away the Royal Challengers Bangalore with a magnificent innings of 70 runs at the Brabourne Stadium.

All Rounders - Andre Russell, Wanindu Hasaranga and Daniel Sams

It was a memorable week for the foreign all-rounders in IPL 2022 as most of them had a good outing. Andre Russell was adjudged the Man of the Match in the face-off between the Kolkata Knight Riders and SunRisers Hyderabad, courtesy of his 3/22 and 28-ball 49*.

Royal Challengers Bangalore's Sri Lankan all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga bowled an economical spell of 2/15 on a night where Punjab Kings smashed 209/9 in 20 overs.

Daniel Sams won the Man of the Match award against the Chennai Super Kings for his figures of 3/16. Earlier in the week, he took one wicket against the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Bowlers - Rashid Khan, Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult

Rashid Khan bowled a magnificent spell of 4/24 against the Lucknow Super Giants to help Gujarat Titans qualify for the IPL 2022 playoffs. He took advantage of the spin-friendly conditions and destroyed the LSG batting lineup.

Another overseas bowler who bowled a great spell against LSG in IPL 2022 last week was Trent Boult. He won the Man of the Match award for his spell of 2/18, where he dismissed Quinton de Kock and Ayush Badoni.

Jasprit Bumrah completes the XI after a five-wicket haul against the Kolkata Knight Riders. The Mumbai Indians star bowled his career's best spell and returned with figures of 5/10 against KKR.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee