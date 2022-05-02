IPL 2022: Can RCB qualify for the playoffs?

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) can still qualify for the IPL 2022 playoffs. The road certainly isn't easy, though, not after they were outplayed by the Gujarat Titans (GT) and mauled by the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

At the time of writing, Bangalore are in such a position that they will need to win all four of their remaining matches — all against opponents that have beaten them earlier this season. RCB will also need to see how they can land a big win to improve their net run-rate.

They are currently placed fifth in the IPL 2022 points table with five wins and as many losses from ten matches. The side fell to three consecutive defeats and is now hanging on to that position by a thread.

However, there was good news. With the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) winning against the Delhi Capitals (DC) and the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) edging out SRH, Bangalore have had some help coming their way.

As they gear up for their second match against Chennai, we take a look at RCB's playoff qualification scenario.

Can RCB qualify for the playoffs?

Mathematically, yes. But they would also need some results going their way.

Here's a quick look at the points table at the time of writing. Gujarat and Lucknow are almost through with the number of points they have. Unless the latter sees a major tumble, the top two slots are pretty much consolidated.

IPL 2022 points table

Scenario #1: Assume that RCB will win all their remaining games*

Four wins would mean Bangalore finishing with 18 points, good enough for a playoff spot, but they would need either the Rajasthan Royals (RR) or Hyderabad to lose one or two of their remaining fixtures. This would help them bag the fourth spot.

Hyderabad have five games remaining, and winning three would put them on par with Bangalore, while winning four would put them in a better position. If SRH does end up losing a couple of games, the NRR will come into the equation and the side with a better number will make the playoffs.

Rajasthan will stay in the clear if they beat the struggling Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), who are all but done if they are pipped by Sanju Samson and Co. on Monday (May 2). Things will however get interesting if the men in pink take a loss. This would mean Rajasthan will finish with 20 points if they win all their remaining games.

To put it simply, RCB will make the playoffs if either SRH or RR lose two of their remaining fixtures. But for that to happen, RCB themselves will need to win all their games to remain in contention.

Scenario #2: PBKS and DC will have to lose one game each

Trailing Bangalore are Punjab and Delhi with eight points respectively, with five games remaining. If both sides lose a game each, they will end up with 16 points. That would mean Bangalore would go through assuming scenario #1 unfolds the way they hoped it would.

What RCB cannot afford to do?

Lose any of their games. Their IPL playoff spot is in jeopardy if they lose even a single one of their matches. It would be rather outlandish to expect the other teams to dramatically collapse on their way to the playoffs.

Finishing with 18 points doesn't necessarily put them through. A 16-point or less finish means Bangalore will almost certainly fail to make the playoffs.

Edited by Puranjay Dixit