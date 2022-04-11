IPL 2022, CSK vs RCB: 3 best knocks of MS Dhoni against RCB

MS Dhoni might no longer be the captain of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), but he is still one of the better timers of the ball from their batting line-up this season. Apart from their game against the Punjab Kings, CSK have struggled to put up a good score on the board.

The Men in Yellow are also missing the services of the injured Deepak Chahar, which is making their bowling look one of the worst in the league. This makes it even more important for MS Dhoni to find some form and score significantly in their next game.

After losing all four of their games so far, facing a formidable Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) would certainly not be easy for CSK. However, one positive for them going into the game would be the way Dhoni has performed against this opposition in the past.

In 32 games against RCB, MS Dhoni has scored 837 runs at a strike rate of 140.69 and an average of 40.33 with four half-centuries to his name. He has also hit 53 boundaries and an incredible 46 sixes against this opposition.

On that note, let's take a look at the three best knocks of the former CSK captain against RCB:

#3 70*(34), Match 24, IPL 2018

CSK returned to the IPL in 2018 after a gap of two years and MS Dhoni was back as the captain of the Men in Yellow. One of the knocks that defined the strength of CSK's title-winning side in 2018 was Dhoni's incredible innings against RCB.

50s from Quinton de Kock and AB de Villiers and a handy cameo from Mandeep Singh down the order ensured that the home side posted a mammoth 205/8 in the first innings.

Opener Ambati Rayudu was in fine form but didn't get much help from the other end. Inside nine overs, CSK lost four wickets and the required run rate had almost reached 13 when MS Dhoni walked out to bat.

Initially, Dhoni was happy to play second-fiddle to Rayudu. However, once the-then CSK captain got his eye in, he began to take the RCB bowlers to the cleaners. Rayudu's run-out for 82 brought RCB back into the game. But MS Dhoni was just batting in a completely different zone.

He smashed an unbeaten 70 off just 34 balls, including one four and seven massive sixes. The game went into the last over, but Dhoni once again proved why he is known as one of the best finishers the game has ever seen. CSK won the game with two balls to spare and that win boosted their morale considerably.

#2 70*(40), Match 69, IPL 2011

MS Dhoni became the only captain then to win back-to-back IPL titles in 2010 and 2011. CSK were largely dominant in the 2011 season, but in one of the games that they lost, Dhoni showed how valuable he was to the side with the bat.

In the first innings, CSK were reeling at 22/4 against Bangalore. MS Dhoni walked out to bat and had to absorb the pressure first. He then smashed 70* off just 40 balls, including three fours and six sixes. Dhoni took CSK to 128/8 and gave the bowlers something to bowl at.

Although RCB cruised to an eight-wicket win, this innings from Dhoni on a difficult pitch still remains one of his best for CSK.

#1 84*(48), Match 39, 2019

Arguably MS Dhoni played one of his finest knocks for CSK against RCB in Bengaluru in 2019. Despite a half-century from Parthiv Patel, the CSK bowlers did well to restrict the hosts to 161/7 in their 20 overs.

However, the Men in Yellow got off to a horrible start, losing four wickets for just 28 runs inside the powerplay. With Ambati Rayudu also dismissed, it was once again down to Dhoni to pull off an improbable win for CSK.

Initially, the former CSK captain took his time to get settled at the crease. But just at the right time, MS Dhoni shifted gears and began to plunder the RCB bowling attack. With 26 runs needed off the last over, RCB were favorites to win the game.

However, Dhoni smashed 24 runs off the first five deliveries of Umesh Yadav's over and almost got CSK to the target. But he missed the last ball and although Shardul Thakur ran for the bye, Patel hit the stumps and the all-rounder was run-out, giving RCB a thrilling win by one run.

Despite the loss, Dhoni's magnificent 84* off just 48 balls proved that even as he approached the twilight of his career, he just couldn't be written off.

