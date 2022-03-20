IPL 2022: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

The Indian Premier League is back after just five months with its 15th season and is all set to commence on March 26th. IPL 2022 is expected to take the excitement to a new level as it will now witness 10 teams fighting for the coveted trophy.

Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants are the two new teams added alongside the already existing eight teams namely Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Punjab Kings, and Delhi Capitals.

The addition of two new teams will also increase the number of league matches in IPL 2022. The teams will be divided into two groups of five each.

The matches in the group stages will be played in a double-round-robin style i.e each team will play two matches against teams of their own group. Additionally, the teams will play two games against the teams listed opposite in the other group and one game each against the other four teams.

Thus, each side will play a total of 14 league games, which takes the total tally to 70 league games in the IPL 2022. All the sides will be ranked in the same points table and, as usual, the top four teams will make it to the playoffs. The schedule for the knockout matches hasn’t been released yet.

All IPL 2022 matches will be played within Maharashtra citing Covid-19 concerns. 55 matches will be played in Mumbai at Wankhede Stadium, Brabourne Stadium, and Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy whereas 15 matches will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune.

IPL 2022: Groups

Group A: Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals & Lucknow Super Giants

Group B: Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Punjab Kings & Gujarat Titans

IPL 2022: Full Schedule and Match Timings

Here is the full schedule of IPL 2022 along with the match timings & venues:

March 26

Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, 7:30 PM

March 27

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai, 3:30 PM

Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai, 7:30 PM

March 28

Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, 7:30 PM

March 29

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals, Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune, 7:30 PM

March 30

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai, 7:30 PM

March 31

Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai, 7:30 PM

April 01

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, 7:30 PM

April 02

Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals, Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai, 3:30 PM

Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals, Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune, 7:30 PM

April 03

Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai, 7:30 PM

April 04

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants, Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai, 7:30 PM

April 05

Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, 7:30 PM

April 06

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians, Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune, 7:30 PM

April 07

Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals, Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai, 7:30 PM

April 08

Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai, 7:30 PM

April 09

Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai, 3:30 PM

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians, Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune, 7:30 PM

April 10

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai, 3:30 PM

Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, 7:30 PM

April 11

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans, Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai, 7:30 PM

April 12

Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai, 7:30 PM

April 13

Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings, Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune, 7:30 PM

April 14

Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans, Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai, 7:30 PM

April 15

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai, 7:30 PM

April 16

Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai, 3:30 PM

Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, 7:30 PM

April 17

Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai, 3:30 PM

Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings, Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune, 7:30 PM

April 18

Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai, 7:30 PM

April 19

Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai, 7:30 PM

April 20

Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings, Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune, 7:30 PM

April 21

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai, 7:30 PM

April 22

Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals, Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune, 7:30 PM

April 23

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans, Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai, 3:30 PM

April 23

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai, 7:30 PM

April 24

Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, 7:30 PM

April 25

Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai,7:30 PM

April 26

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals, Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune, 7:30 PM

April 27

Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, 7:30 PM

April 28

Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, 7:30 PM

April 29

Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants, Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune, 7:30 PM

April 30

Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai, 3:30 PM

Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians, Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai, 7:30 PM

May 01

Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, 3:30 PM

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings, Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune, 7:30 PM

May 02

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, 7:30 PM

May 03

Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings, Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai, 7:30 PM

May 04

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings, Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune, 7:30 PM

May 05

Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai, 7:30 PM

May 06

Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai, 7:30 PM

May 07

Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, 3:30 PM

Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune, 7:30 PM

May 08

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, 3:30 PM

Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals, Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai, 7:30 PM

May 09

Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai, 7:30 PM

May 10

Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans, Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune, 7:30 PM

May 11

Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals, Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai, 7:30 PM

May 12

Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, 7:30 PM

May 13

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai, 7:30 PM

May 14

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune, 7:30 PM

May 15

Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, 3:30 PM

Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai, 7:30 PM

May 16

Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals, Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai, 7:30 PM

May 17

Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, 7:30 PM

May 18

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants, Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai, 7:30 PM

May 19

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, 7:30 PM

May 20

Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai, 7:30 PM

May 21

Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, 7:30 PM

May 22

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, 7:30 PM

IPL 2022: Full Squads

Here are the full squad of all 10 teams ahead of IPL 2022:

Chennai Super Kings

Moeen Ali will ply his trade for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2022

Ravindra Jadeja, Mahendra Singh Dhoni(C/WK), Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Dwayne Bravo, Ambati Rayudu, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Maheesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Simarjeet Singh, Devon Conway, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Subhranshu Senapati, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, C Hari Nishaanth, Narayan Jagadeesan, Chris Jordan, K Bhagath Varma.

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Glenn Maxwell will miss RCB's first few games in IPL 2022

Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Anuj Rawat, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Deep, Josh Hazlewood, Dinesh Karthik(WK) Harshal Patel, Faf du Plessis(C), Wanindu Hasaranga, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Behrendorff, Suyash Prabhudesai, Chama Milind, Aneeshwar Gautam, Karn Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, Luvnith Sisodia, David Willey.

Lucknow Supergiants

Marcus Stoinis was retained by Lucknow Super Giants ahead of IPL 2022 Auction

KL Rahul(C), Marcus Stoinis, Ravi Bishnoi, Manish Pandey, Quinton de Kock(WK), Jason Holder, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Ankit Rajpoot, Avesh Khan, Krishnappa Gowtham, Dushmantha Chameera, Shahbaz Nadeem, Manan Vohra, Mohsin Khan, Ayush Badoni, Kyle Mayers, Karan Sharma, Evin Lewis, Mayank Yadav.

Gujarat Titans

Rashid Khan was the Gujarat Titan's foreign signing ahead of the IPL 2022 Auction

Hardik Pandya(C), Rashid Khan, Shubman Gill, R Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rahul Tewatia, Mohammed Shami, Lockie Ferguson, Abhinav Manohar, Dominic Drakes, Jayant Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Darshan Nalkande, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph, Pradeep Sangwan, David Miller, Wriddhiman Saha(WK), Matthew Wade(WK), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Varun Aaron, B Sai Sudharsan.

Kolkata Knight Riders

Aaron Finch replaced Alex Hales in KKR squad for IPL 2022

Andre Russell, Varun Chakravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer, Sunil Narine, Shivam Mavi, Sheldon Jackson, Pat Cummins, Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer(C), Ajinkya Rahane, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Rasikh Salam, Baba Indrajith, Chamika Karunaratne, Abhijeet Tomar, Pratham Singh, Ashok Sharma, Sam Billings(WK), Aaron Finch, Tim Southee, Ramesh Kumar, Mohammad Nabi, Umesh Yadav, Aman Khan.

Punjab Kings

Kasgio Rabada will reprenset the Punjab Kings in IPL 2022

Mayank Agarwal(C), Arshdeep Singh, Rahul Chahar, Prabhsimran Singh, Harpreet Brar, Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow(WK), Kagiso Rabada, Shahrukh Khan, Jitesh Sharma, Ishan Porel, Liam Livingstone, Odean Smith, Sandeep Sharma, Raj Angad Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Prerak Mankad, Vaibhav Arora, Writtick Chatterjee, Baltej Dhanda, Ansh Patel, Nathan Ellis, Atharva Taide, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Benny Howell.

Delhi Capitals

David Warner will play for the Delhi Captails in IPL 2022

Rishabh Pant(C/WK), Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Mustafizur Rahman, Shardul Thakur, KS Bharat, Kuldeep Yadav, Sarfaraz Khan, Ashwin Hebbar, Mandeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Praveen Dubey, Lungi Ngidi, Tim Seifert, Vicky Ostwal.

Rajasthan Royals

Jos Buttle is likely to keep wickets for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2022

Sanju Samson(C/WK), Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Devdutt Padikkal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shimron Hetmyer, KC Cariappa, Prasidh Krishna, Navdeep Saini, Obed McCoy, Anunay Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Karun Nair, Dhruv Jurel, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Shbham Garhwal, James Neesham, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rassie van der Dussen, Daryl Mitchell.

Mumbai Indians

Kieron Pollard will play the role of a finisher for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2022

Rohit Sharma(C), Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Ishan Kishan(WK), Dewald Brevis, Murugan Ashwin, Basil Thampi, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, N. Tilak Varma, Sanjay Yadav, Jofra Archer, Daniel Sams, Tymal Mills, Tim David, Riley Meredith, Mohammad Arshad Khan, Anmolpreet Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Rahul Buddhi, Hrithik Shokeen, Arjun Tendulkar, Aryan Juyal, Fabian Allen.

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Kane Willaimson will lead Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2022

Kane Williamson(C), Abdul Samad, Umran Malik, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Kartik Tyagi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Tripathi, J Suchith, Nicholas Pooran(WK), Washington Sundar, T Natarajan, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, Romario Shepherd, Sean Abbott, R Samarth, Shashank Singh, Saurabh Dubey, Vishnu Vinod, Glenn Phillips, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

IPL 2022: Live Stream

The IPL 2022 will be streamed live in India on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar.

