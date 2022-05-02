IPL 2022, KKR vs RR: 3 player battles to watch out for

As per the , the well-oiled Rajasthan Royals (RR) unit is set to lock horns with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 47 of the ongoing IPL 2022. The high-profile encounter is scheduled to be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai today (May 2).

This will be the second time these two sides face off in the tournament this season, with the Royals winning their first closely-fought encounter.

The Sanju Samson-led unit look to be in great shape owing to the menacing form of Jos Buttler, but are still in search of a fourth overseas option. KKR, despite starting the tournament on a strong note, have faded away. They are on a spree of five consecutive losses and another defeat will match their IPL 2019 record of six successive defeats.

It's worth noting that both KKR and RR have lost their previous matches and will be looking to make a strong comeback by winning this one.

This also creates for exciting player matchups, as both teams have a plethora of great players on their rosters. We take a look at the player batters to keep an eye on ahead of the important match that promises to make up for the Monday blues.

Caribbean all-rounder Andre Russell has perhaps been the best KKR player this season. The dangerous finisher has scored 227 runs at an exceptional strike rate of 176.

However, simultaneously, Russell has also registered two ducks in IPL 2022, one of which came against Ravichandran Ashwin.

The wily off-spinner got the better of Russell, bowling an absolute peach of a carrom ball. The two IPL veterans will once again come up against each other today. Who will come out on top this time? Only time will tell.

#2. Jos Buttler vs Sunil Narine

The in-form Jos Buttler and Sunil Narine will go head-to-head in another dasher-tweaker showdown today. The Englishman is in outstanding form at the moment, holding the Orange Cap with 556 runs at an average of 70.75.

Given Buttler's red-hot form, Shreyas Iyer will depend on his trump card, Sunil Narine, to deliver. The RR opener has struggled to get going against Narine, managing just 29 runs from 27 balls with two dismissals.

Narine's precise lengths vs. Buttler's rapid hand-eye co-ordination makes for a humdinger of a contest.

Aaron Finch looked in great touch the last time these two met. He smashed a 28-ball 58, including nine fours and two sixes.

However, Finch's long-term problems against the incoming deliveries, especially against the left-armers, is a secret to none. RR pacer Trent Boult will be itching to shape one back into his pads and get his side an early breakthrough.

Finch did well in tackling Boult in the earlier fixture. Can he do the same again today?

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava