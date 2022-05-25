IPL 2022 Orange Cap and Purple Cap standings: Hardik Pandya and David Miller rise to No. 5 and 6 - Updated after Qualifier 1

Gujarat Titans (GT) became the first team to reach the final of IPL 2022 by defeating the Rajasthan Royals (RR) by seven wickets in the first Qualifier on Tuesday.

Hardik Pandya played to his team's strengths and opted to bowl first after winning the toss at the Eden Gardens. Young left-arm pacer Yash Dayal did well to get rid of Yashasvi Jaiswal early on, but the trio of Jos Buttler (89 off 56), Sanju Samson (47 off 26), and Devdutt Padikkal (28 off 20) propelled RR's total to a substantial 188-6 in 20 overs.

Although four of the Titans' six bowlers were costly, Pandya and Rashid Khan pulled some runs back with their economy rates of seven and 3.8 respectively.

The second innings was a typical Titans batting display. Wriddhiman Saha got out for a two-ball duck against Trent Boult but Shubman Gill and Matthew Wade, with their 72-run partnership, built a strong launching pad for the middle order. Responsible Pandya and the brilliantly consistent David Miller obliged.

The former held his end with 40 (27) while Miller took on the bowlers. Together, they brought the equation down to 16 runs off the last over, which Miller shot down with three consecutive sixes, carrying his bat with a 68* (38) to his name.

IPL 2022 Orange Cap list updated

Pandya, Miller, and Gill were out of the top-10 run-getters list before the match but are now placed fifth, sixth, and eighth, respectively. Pandya is leading from the front with 453 runs from 14 games. He will target the 500-run mark in the final. Miller is just four runs behind the skipper, having played one extra game

Breaking a string of low scores, Buttler cemented his dominance at the Orange Cap table again on Tuesday. He took his tally to a whopping 718 runs, 181 ahead of second-placed KL Rahul. The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper will play against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Wednesday, and if the debutants win, he'll get at least another chance, and a maximum of two opportunities, of narrowing the gap.

Similarly, Butter will want to reach as close to Virat Kohli and David Warner's record of 973 and 848 runs in a season. He's quite likely to break Kane Williamson's tally of 735 to become the third-highest run-getter in a season.

IPL 2022 Purple Cap list updated

Mohammed Shami moves ahead of Rashid Khan in IPL 2022 Purple Cap rankings.

Purple Cap holder Yuzvendra Chahal of RR failed to add any wickets to his tally of 26 and became vulnerable to being overtaken by Wanindu Hasaranga (RCB), who has 24 wickets and will play against the Super Giants in the Eliminator on Wednesday.

In the Titans' camp, Mohammed Shami rose to No. 6 from No. 8 on the back of his sole wicket in the match. Rashid, despite having a bigger impact on the game, had to make way for his teammate by dropping to No. 7 due to his failure to pick up any wickets.

Edited by Samya Majumdar