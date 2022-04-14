IPL 2022 Points Table, Orange Cap, and Purple Cap: Dhawan in top 3, Suryakumar in top 10 - Updated after Match 23

Mumbai Indians (MI) continued to dig their own grave with a puzzling team selection and stumbled to their fifth consecutive loss in IPL 2022 on Wednesday. Punjab Kings (PBKS) defeated them by 12 runs to move into the top three in the points table.

After Rohit Sharma opted to bowl first, MI's weak bowling attack did well to restrict PBKS to 198-5 in 20 overs. But the five-time champions went into the game a batter short. This meant that despite the middle order keeping the chase equation to a gettable 33 off 18 balls, there was no one to provide the finishing touch.

IPL 2022 updated points table

The two points were massive for PBKS as they jumped straight from No. 7 in the points table to No. 3. They are now tied with five other teams on six points but have the third-best net run rate - 0.239 (double of 0.152 from before the match). Being the only team still without points, MI stayed put at the bottom of the table.

IPL 2022 Orange Cap list updated

Two new batters enter the top-10 of the Orange Cap table.

Shikhar Dhawan's first half-century of the season - a foundation-setting 50-ball 70 - flew him into the top three of the Orange Cap standings. He now has 197 runs from five games - just 10 behind second-placed Shivam Dube (Chennai Super Kings). Meanwhile, Dhawan's teammate Liam Livingstone could only score two off three balls and slipped a place to No. 9.

Gurkirat Singh Gill @gurkiratsgill Shikhar batted largely as an anchor today, but the good part about that was that even then he was scoring at 8 RPO after starting slowly. Was 49 off 36 (RPO of 8.16) and then finished with 70 off 50 (8.4) when team's Run Rate was 8.88.



One of the better anchoring knocks. Shikhar batted largely as an anchor today, but the good part about that was that even then he was scoring at 8 RPO after starting slowly. Was 49 off 36 (RPO of 8.16) and then finished with 70 off 50 (8.4) when team's Run Rate was 8.88. One of the better anchoring knocks.

Suryakumar Yadav continued to carry MI's batting lineup with a fighting yet insufficient 43 (30). It helped him enter the top 10 of the Orange Cap rankings for the first time this season. He currents sits just one run behind Livingstone.

IPL 2022 Purple Cap list updated

Yuzvendra Chahal continues to lead IPL 2022 Purple Cap standings.

Although 14 wickets fell in the match, there wasn't much change in the Purple Cap standings. Exemplifying MI's troubles, none of their bowlers made it to the top 10 again. However, Tymal Mills continues to be their top wicket-taker. He now has six wickets to his name at an average of 22.66 and currently sits at 15th on the chart.

Leg-spinner Rahul Chahar leads the chart for PBKS with seven wickets. He could've jumped higher but went wicketless and was expensive as well. His economy rate slipped to 7.25, shunting him behind Delhi Capitals' left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed, who also has seven wickets, but at a slightly better economy rate of 7.16.

Edited by Samya Majumdar