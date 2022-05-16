IPL 2022 Points Table, Orange Cap, and Purple Cap: Chahal back on top, Hooda in top-4 - Updated after Match 63

Rajasthan Royals came one step closer to qualification in IPL 2022, defeating Lucknow Super Giants by 24 runs and replacing them in the points table.

After taking the bold decision to bat first, the Royals rode on small but significant contributions from everyone in the batting order to reach 178-6 in 20 overs. Yashasvi Jaiswal (41 off 29) and Devdutt Padikkal (39 off 18) were the chief wreckers as KL Rahul's eight-bowler seemed to have come a cropper.

The Super Giants experimented in the batting as well, the biggest being a demotion to the in-form Deepak Hooda to No. 4. But the all-rounder kept his own, scoring a brilliant 59 after left-arm pacer Trent Boult had blown off the top-order. Krunal Pandya and Marcus Stoinis tried to support him but failed against some efficient bowling by the Royals' bowlers, falling short by two-dozen runs.

IPL 2022 Updated Points table

The match prompted a switch in the positions of the participants. The Royals equaled the Super Giants for 16 points and their big margin of win took their net run rate (NRR) from 0.228 to 0.304, pushing them to No. 2.

Both teams still have their fates in their own hands and need to win their last remaining league matches to qualify. If they fail to do so, they'll have to pray that two of the Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Punjab Kings fail to reach the 16-point mark.

IPL 2022 Orange Cap list updated

Deepak Hooda makes a mark on the IPL 2022 Orange Cap table.

The almost impregnable ruler of the Orange Cap table, Jos Buttler, got out for his lowest score in IPL 2022 - 2 (6) but it didn't affect his crown one bit. Rahul, who looked like the toughest competitor, scored a forgettable 10 (19). He retained his second spot on the chart but the gap between him and Buttler is currently 158 runs.

The Royals' opener is still a far cry from Virat Kohli's record of 973 runs in a single season but might get close if the team qualifies for the top-four.

Meanwhile, Hooda's half-century helped him enter the top-10 for the first time this season. He now has 406 runs from 13 matches - quite remarkable considering the constant shifting in his roles - at an average of 31.23 and strike rate of 133.55. This put him at No. 4, only 11 runs behind third-ranked David Warner.

IPL 2022 Purple Cap list updated

Yuzvendra Chahal wins back the IPL 2022 Purple Cap.

Unlike Buttler, Yuzvendra Chahal's rule on the Purple Cap was threatened by his former team's new spin-leader Wanindu Hasaranga. The Royal Challengers bowler reached 23 wickets on Saturday but Chahal reclaimed it on Sunday by dismissing Hooda and taking his tournament tally to 24 wickets from 13 games.

If the bowlers are tied on wickets, their economy rate defines their position. In that aspect, Hasranga with 7.48 still leads Chahal's 7.76. It looks set to be a close battle, especially if both teams make it to the qualifiers.

Super Giants' pacer Avesh Khan, who dismissed Buttler, also re-entered top-10. He's now placed ninth with 17 wickets from 11 matches at an average of 18.35.

Edited by Diptanil Roy