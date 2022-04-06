IPL 2022 Points Table, Orange Cap, and Purple Cap: Jos Buttler goes top, Chahal moves to 2nd - Updated after Match 13

Rajasthan Royals (RR)'s Jos Buttler and Yuzvendra Chahal made massive moves in the IPL 2022 Orange Cap and Purple Cap rankings on Tuesday. However, their contributions didn't amount to much on the day as RR tumbled to a four-wicket defeat to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Wankhade Stadium.

Buttler's 70 (47) powered RR to 169-3 in 20 overs. It looked like a match-winning total when Chahal and Trent Boult combined to reduce RCB to 87-5 after 12.3 overs. But Dinesh Karthik played like a proper finisher once again, scoring an unbeaten 44 off just 23 balls. Bengal all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed offered brilliant support with 45 (26) and the duo took RCB over the line with five balls to spare.

IPL 2022 Updated points table

RR maintained their spot at the top of the IPL 2022 points table despite registering their first loss of the season. But their net run rate has almost halved from 2.100 to 1.218. RCB, meanwhile, rose from No. 7 to No. 6 and are now tied with five other teams, including RR, on four points. Although their net run rate moved to positive territory (+0.159) after the win, RCB are still last in the top six.

IPL 2022 Orange Cap list updated

Jos Buttler leads IPL 2022 Orange Cap race.

Buttler's 70-run-knock took him head-and-shoulders ahead of his peers in the Orange Cap race. After three matches, he has 205 runs to his name - exactly 70 runs ahead of Mumbai Indians' (MI) Ishan Kishan. But the young Indian wicketkeeper-batter will get a chance to close the gap against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Wednesday.

RR's Shimron Hetmyer and skipper Samson also made gains in the rankings, with both at No. 5 and No. 10 in the rankings respectively. Hetmyer has been in brilliant touch so far this season and after a brisk 42, his total runs stand at 109, with Samson being just 16 runs behind.

For RCB, Faf du Plessis rose from No. 8 to No. 3 following his 29 (20) against RR. He now has 122 runs at an average of 40.67. He's the leading runscorer for his team and the only RCB player in the top-10 of the Orange Cap chart.

IPL 2022 Purple Cap list updated

Yuzvendra Chahal rises to No. 2 in Purple Cap rankings.

Chahal put up a stunning showing against his former team, picking up the wickets of du Plessis and David Willey and also playing a part in running out Virat Kohli. He is now second in the Purple Cap race with seven wickets, ahead of Avesh Khan on average and only one wicket behind KKR pacer Umesh Yadav.

Chahal's leg-spin replacement at RCB, Wanindu Hasaranga, also claimed a scalp and is now at No. 5 in the standings with six wickets at an average of 15.33. RR's Trent Boult and RCB's Harshal Patel also made it to the top 10 and now stand at No. 8 and No. 10 with five and four wickets, respectively.

