IPL 2022 Points Table, Orange Cap, and Purple Cap: KL Rahul and Faf du Plessis in top 3 - Updated after Match 28 

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) continued their IPL 2022 juggernaut by defeating the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 18 runs in Mumbai on Tuesday (19 April).

Faf du Plessis played a captain's knock after losing the toss. His enterprising 64-ball 96 helped RCB post 181-6. KL Rahul tried to emulate the same in the second innings but was caught behind for 30 (24). No LSG batter managed to score a fifty against RCB's disciplined attack as their innings finished at 163-8.

IPL 2022 Updated points table

RCB became the second team after Gujarat Titans (GT) to breach the 10-point mark in the IPL 2022 points table. Their net run rate (NRR) soared to 0.251 from 0.141 before the match and is now not too behind GT's 0.395. Bangalore now need just three wins from their remaining seven matches to secure a place in the qualifiers. The top two team will play two games each before taking on each other on April 30.

Meanwhile, LSG now have four wins after seven games and have slipped a spot in the points table to No. 4. Their NRR halved from almost 0.3 to now 0.124.

IPL 2022 Orange Cap list updated

Faf du Plessis rise in IPL 2022 Orange Cap chart but KL Rahul stays ahead.

After an extended lean patch, du Plessis re-entered the top 10 of the Orange Cap table. This time, he jumped straight into a podium position with a total tally of 250 runs from seven matches. He's the leading run-scorer for RCB.

But despite the massive rise, his opposite number from today, KL Rahul, remained ahead. The LSG skipper was placed at No. 3 before the match but did enough to reach second spot. He's 110 runs behind Rajasthan Royals' (RR) Jos Buttler, who has smashed 375 runs in just six matches.

RCB's keeper-batter Dinesh Karthik, who has been dismissed just once this season so far, also ingressed into the top 10 of the Orange Cap race, pushing out SunRisers Hyderabad's (SRH) Rahul Tripathi. Karthik has 210 runs from seven games at a freakish strike rate of 205.88. His LSG counterpart Quinton de Kock could only score three off five balls and slipped a spot to sit at No. 9 with 215 runs.

IPL 2022 Purple Cap list updated

Josh Hazlewood enters top-10 of Purple Cap table.

There was no change in the Purple Cap chart except for Josh Hazlewood's jump into the top 10. The Australian right-arm pacer picked up four wickets to help RCB win the match, doubling his tally for the season to eight scalps in the process. Impressively, he's the only bowler in the top 10 to play just three games.

Rajasthan Royals' Yuzvendra Chahal, who picked up a fifer against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Monday (18 April), leads the charts with 17 scalps.

