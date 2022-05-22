IPL 2022 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap: Kuldeep rises to No. 4, Kishan to No. 7 - Updated after Match 69

The penultimate day of IPL 2022's league stage ended in heartbreak for Delhi Capitals and jubilance for Royal Challengers Bangalore. Mumbai Indians thumped Rishabh Pant and Co. by five wickets at the Wankhede Stadium, eliminating them and paving the way for the Bengaluru-based franchise to enter the qualifiers.

Mumbai won the toss and opted to bowl first. After early wickets of David Warner and Mitchell Marsh, Pant scored a responsible 39 (33) and Rovman Powell contributed 43 (34) to help the Capitals reach 159-7 in 20 overs. Considering the pitch had some purchase for all kinds of bowlers, it looked like a par total.

But the five-time champions wanted to make their last game count. Despite a poor start by Rohit, youngsters Ishan Kishan and Dewald Brevis laid the foundation with their 51-run partnership. Tilak Varma ended his special season with another mature cameo followed by a superb finishing act by Tim David and Ramandeep Singh who scored 34 (11) and 13 (6) respectively to clinch the win in 19.1 overs.

IPL 2022 final Points Table

The Capitals had a superior net run rate than the Royal Challengers and qualification was in their hands until the last day. But all of it meant nothing when they failed to reach 16 points. Gujarat Titans, Rajasthan Royals, Lucknow Super Giants, and the Royal Challengers thus became the final top-four of IPL 2022.

The first Qualifier between the Titans and the Royals will be played on Tuesday, May 24 followed by the Eliminator between the other two on May 25.

IPL 2022 Orange Cap list updated

Ishan Kishan needs the season as Mumbai Indians' top run-scorer.

Kishan was the top scorer of the match and took his overall tally in the tournament to 418 runs. This helped him enter the top-10 of the Orange Cap rankings after a long time. Mumbai's most expensive player thus ended the season as their top run-scorer, though most of his best knocks came in losing causes.

For the Capitals, opener David Warner could only score 5 (6) in what turned out to be his final match in the season. He ended the year and placed No. 5 in the rankings with 432 runs, an average of 48, and a strike rate of 150.52.

IPL 2022 Purple Cap list updated

Kuldeep Yadav moves up one spot in the IPL 2022 Purple Cap table.

Kuldeep Yadav started poorly but overall did well in a disastrous match. He picked one wicket but could have got a few more had Pant grabbed the easy catch of Dewald Brevis, which could have given him two wickets in his third over.

The scalp helped the wrist-spinner move up a spot to No. 4 and end the brilliant season with 21 wickets from 14 games and an average of just under 20.

Parth Jindal @ParthJindal11 To all the @DelhiCapitals team members and staff who have endured so much thank you for all that you have done - thank you for your sacrifice, your dedication and your hard work - thank you also to the staff @TajHotels Mumbai and to the families who came with the players. To all the @DelhiCapitals team members and staff who have endured so much thank you for all that you have done - thank you for your sacrifice, your dedication and your hard work - thank you also to the staff @TajHotels Mumbai and to the families who came with the players.

Meanwhile, all of Mumbai's bowlers ended outside the top-15. Bumrah picked up three wickets and rose to No. 16, his late surge helping him end the season as the side's best bowler with a total of 15 wickets and an average of 25.53.

Edited by Parimal