IPL 2022 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap: Miller closes in on top 10, Bravo at 7th - Updated after Match 28 

Gujarat Titans (GT) registered another fabulous last-over win in IPL 2022, edging out defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by three wickets at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Sunday.

GT's stand-in captain Rashid Khan won the toss and opted to field first. In a welcome return to form, last year's Orange Cap winner Ruturaj Gaikwad scored his first half-century of the season and, with help from Ambati Rayudu and skipper Ravindra Jadeja, carried CSK to a competitive 169-5 in 20 overs.

In the absence of Hardik Pandya, GT looked outplayed when they lost their top five for just 87 runs. But South Africa's David Miller, getting a rare chance to build his innings, took the steep challenge head-on, scoring a magnificent 51-ball 94 to help GT win the game with a ball to spare.

IPL 2022 updated points table

GT became the first team this season to breach the 10-point barrier. They maintained their top spot in the points table with the win. Significantly, the debutants now need just three wins to all but secure their place in the playoffs. Despite their recent close wins, Gujarat's net run rate reads 0.395.

CSK also didn't move up or down the standings, staying put at No. 7. But their situation is as polar to GT as it was before the match. Their net run rate is the worst among all franchises at -0.638 and with just one win from six games, they look almost certain to miss out on a playoff spot for the second time in their history.

IPL 2022 Orange Cap list updated

Shivam Dube continues to lead CSK's run-scoring charts in IPL 2022.

GT opener Shubman Gill recorded his second duck of the season but it didn't cost him much with regards to his position in the Orange Cap race. He continued to sit at 10th, just three runs ahead of Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) Dinesh Karthik. Player of the Match, Miller, also closed in on the top 10, now sitting at No. 14.

Meanwhile, CSK all-rounder Shivam Dube continued to be the franchise's lead run-scorer. He scored 19 (17) before getting run out, but it helped him jump ahead of Lucknow Super Giants' (LSG) Quinton de Kock and Punjab Kings' (PBKS) Liam Livingstone to sit at fourth spot with 226 runs.

IPL 2022 Purple cap list updated

Dwayne Bravo and Mohammed Shami enter the top-10 of the Purple Cap list in IPL 2022.

Only two major changes have happened in the Purple Cap list. CSK's star all-rounder DJ Bravo, who picked up three wickets, made an entry into the top 10. The 38-year-old has moved to No. 7 with 10 wickets from six matches.

GT pacer Mohammed Shami picked up one wicket, while his fast-bowling partner Lockie Ferguson went wicketless. It allowed the former to push the New Zealand pacer out of the top 10. Shami now has eight wickets at an average of 22.75.

Edited by Samya Majumdar