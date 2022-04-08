IPL 2022 Points Table, Orange Cap, and Purple Cap: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul barge into top-3 - Updated after Match 13

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) jumped to second place in the IPL 2022 points table after defeating Delhi Capitals (DC) by six wickets in Mumbai on Thursday.

The Capitals huffed and puffed to 149-3 in their allotted 20 overs, wasting a brilliant start by opener Prithvi Shaw (61 off 34 balls). LSG spinners Krishnappa Gowtham and Ravi Bishnoi kept a leash on the batters, with hard-hitters David Warner and Rovman Powell struggling with scores of four (12) and three (10) respectively.

LSG openers KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock, perhaps learning from the opposition, were circumspect initially and built a strong foundation. While Rahul was dismissed for 24, de Kock carried on to notch a sublime 52-ball 80. The chase got a bit tricky after the latter's dismissal, but Krunal Pandya and the prodigious Ayush Badoni held their nerves to snatch victory with two balls to spare.

IPL 2022 updated points table

The win made LSG the second team after Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to bag six points this season. They leapfrogged three competitors to sit at No. 2 in the standings with a healthy net run rate of 0.256 (up by 0.063 from before the match).

DC, meanwhile, stayed put at No. 7 with one win from three games. Their net run rate has also stooped into negative to -0.116. They would have anticipated a strong performance following Warner and pacer Anrich Nortje's returns, but both overseas stars looked rusty. Their batting weakness in the lower-middle order was also exposed.

IPL 2022 Orange Cap list updated

Jos Buttler continues to lead IPL 2022 Orange Cap race.

De Kock's half-century took him to joint-second place in the Orange Cap race. He's now tied with former Mumbai Indians (MI) teammate Ishan Kishan with 149 runs, but the latter has played one game less. Both are behind Rajasthan Royals' Jos Buttler by 56 runs (also played three games). This made it three keeper-batters in the podium positions.

Rahul also jumped four places to perch at No. 4, sitting just ahead of his teammate Deepak Hooda. The all-rounder had a bad day on the field and scored just 11 runs, but that was enough to keep his place in the top five.

IPL 2022 Purple Cap list updated

Kuldeep Yadav made gains in IPL 2022 Purple Cap race.

Only seven wickets fell in the match so there wasn't much of a moment in the Purple Cap chart. Left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav was brilliant again, picking up two wickets in a losing cause. It got him a direct ticket to the top five and he now sits alongside Wanindu Hasaranga (Royal Challengers Bangalore), Tymal Mills (Mumbai Indians) and Rahul Chahar (Punjab Kings) with a total tally of six wickets.

Edited by Samya Majumdar