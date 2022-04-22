IPL 2022 Points Table, Orange Cap, and Purple Cap: Shivam Dube, Dwayne Bravo in top 3 - Updated after Match 33

A typical MS Dhoni special capped off a brilliant team performance from Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as they defeated arch-rivals Mumbai Indians (MI) by three wickets in the 33rd match of IPL 2022 at the DY Patil Sports Academy on Thursday, 21 April.

Asked to bat first, Mumbai lost four wickets for just 47 runs on a pace and bounce-friendly pitch. A lower-order fightback from Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav and debutant Hrithik Shokeen took them to a competitive total of 155-7.

CSK didn't find a single anchor and relied on 30s and 40s from their senior batters to stay in the game. Mumbai picked up regular wickets which led to a topsy-turvy chase. The score read 106-6 after 15.4 overs with Dhoni and all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius at the crease and Chennai's last recognized batter DJ Bravo still to come.

Pretorius took charge and Dhoni played anchor, with the former hitting two boundaries and a six on his way to 22 off 14 balls. When the South African got out in the last over, he brought the equation down to 16 required off four deliveries. The world's greatest finisher stepped in to hit a six, a four and then ran two before flicking the final ball for another boundary to help CSK win a thriller.

IPL 2022 Updated Points table

MI now hold an unenviable record of losing seven consecutive games at the start of the season. Mumbai have zero points from seven games and are 10th in the points table with a low net run rate of -0.892. The five-time champions now need to win all their remaining matches and depend on other results going their way to have a shot at qualifying for the playoffs.

CSK, on the other hand, didn't change their position in the table but doubled their points. They are placed ninth with two wins from seven games. Their net run rate has improved slightly from -0.638 to -0.534. They still need 12 points from seven games to qualify for the playoffs, but it's more gettable than MI's equation.

IPL 2022 Orange Cap list updated

Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma make gains in IPL 2022 Orange Cap rankings.

CSK all-rounder Shivam Dube scored just 13 (14), but with the Orange Cap race being so tight that it was enough for him to jump from No. 7 to No. 4 in the table. The 28-year-old leads his team's run-scoring charts with 239 runs from seven games at an average of 39.83. His teammate Robin Uthappa added 30 runs to his tally and entered the top 10. He's placed ninth with 227 runs.

For MI, Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav continued to put up consistent scores. The former scored a poised 51 (43) to take his tournament aggregate to 234 runs, while Suryakumar notched 32 off 21 balls to take his tally to 232 runs. The duo became MI's first players to enter the top 10 in weeks and are now placed sixth and seventh, respectively.

IPL 2022 Purple Cap list updated

DJ Bravo jumps from No. 9 to No. 3 in the IPL 2022 Purple Cap rankings.

In testimony to MI's bowling issues, all of their bowlers continued to remain out of the top 10 on the Purple Cap list. Leg-spinner Murugan Ashwin is their top wicket-taker with six scalps and sits in the 23rd spot. Interestingly, he was dropped for the CSK game to make way for Hrithik Shokeen, who failed to pick up any wickets.

On the flip side, CSK's Dwayne Bravo continued his charge up the Purple Cap list with two wickets. He has 12 wickets to his name from seven matches at an economy rate of 8.45 and is placed third, moving up six places from before the match.

Edited by Samya Majumdar