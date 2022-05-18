IPL 2022 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap: Umran Malik in top-4, Rahul Tripathi rises to No. 8 - Updated after Match 65

Mumbai Indians' hopes of avoiding a 10-placed finish in IPL 2022 took a killer blow on Tuesday as SunRisers Hyderabad's fast-bowlers helped them squeeze out a dramatic three-wicket win at the Wankhede Stadium.

Priyam Garg, Rahul Tripathi, and Nicholas Pooran flew the SunRisers to 193/6 in 20 overs with a superb display of calculative power-hitting. Tripathi was particularly brilliant, smashing 76 off 44 including nine fours and three sixes. Young medium-pacer Ramandeep Singh did impressive damage control with his spell of 3/20.

Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan gave Mumbai a rare good start this season, scoring 95 in 10.4 overs. But in absence of Suryakumar Yadav and Kieron Pollard, the team lacked stability in the middle-order and collapsed to 144-5 in 16.4 overs. Tim David pulled it back with an 18-ball 46, reducing the equation to 19 off 2 overs.

But Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowled perhaps the best penultimate over of the year, conceding no runs and taking a wicket. 19 runs were enough for Umran Malik to defend in the last over as Ramandeep and Jasprit Bumrah could only get 15.

IPL 2022 updated Points table

The SunRisers came level with Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders after the win with 12 points after 13 games. But their net run rate (which improved slightly from -0.270 to -0.240) is the worst among the three.

All three sides' qualification hopes depend on both Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals losing their next matches. But even after that, the SunRisers will have defeat the Kings on Sunday, May 22 with a margin big enough to take their NRR above all others with 14 points and get them that fourth spot.

Mumbai's last match is against the Capitals on May 21. Rohit Sharma and Co. only have their pride to play for but if they lose, the Capitals, Rajasthan Royals, and Lucknow Super Giants will automatically qualify and the others will be eliminated. Only a massive win can help them prevent their first wooden spoon in IPL ever.

IPL 2022 Orange Cap list updated

Rahul Tripathi reaches No. 8 in IPL 2022 Orange Cap rankings.

Rahul Tripathi and Abhishek Sharma got a much-deserved entry in the top-10 of the Orange Cap table for the first time this season. The former now has a tally of 393 runs from 13 matches at an average of 39.30. Abhishek only scored 9 (10) in the match but it was enough to get him to No. 10.

Abhishek's entry pushed Mumbai's top run-getter this season, Tilak Varma, to No. 11. The youngster scored 8 (9) and is seven runs behind the SunRisers opener.

IPL 2022 Purple Cap list updated

Umran Malik enters the top-four of IPL 2022 Purple Cap rankings.

Umran Malik breathed fire once again, picking up three wickets for 23 runs in three overs. His wickets included Kishan, Daniel Sams (who came to bat at No. 3), and Tilak Varma. It broke the back of the five-time champions' batting. These took his tally to 21 wickets, helping him jump from No. 8 to No. 4 in the Purple Cap table.

Ian Raphael Bishop @irbishi . Umran Malik has to be in the next international squad. He has to be around Bumrah, Shami and Bhuvi to learn from them. What a 19th over from Bhuvneshwar Kumar tonight as well. A Wicket maiden in the 19th over Umran Malik has to be in the next international squad. He has to be around Bumrah, Shami and Bhuvi to learn from them. What a 19th over from Bhuvneshwar Kumar tonight as well. A Wicket maiden in the 19th over👍👍👍.

His teammate T Natarajan had a forgettable day and went for a whopping 60 runs in four overs and remained at No. 8 on the Purple Cap chart. Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah, who picked the solitary wicket of Washington Sundar, stayed his team's top-ranked bowler on the chart at No. 23 with a tally of 12 scalps in IPL 2022.

Edited by Diptanil Roy