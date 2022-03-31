IPL 2022: One bowler from each team who can be surprise pick for bowling a super over

In T20 cricket, including the IPL, every ball is an event. There is so much riding on each delivery that the players need to be on their toes for the entire duration of the 20 overs of an innings. One of the biggest charms of the IPL has been the great number of closely-fought contests. They have made the IPL arguably the best league in the world.

There have been numerous occasions over the years when, even after 40 overs of relentless action, the result has been a stalemate. As is the norm, the final result had to be decided through a super over.

Many bowlers have risen to the challenge and bowled their teams to victory in the super overs. Success in a super over could catapult a bowler's reputation to great heights. Will we see the emergence of any new super-over specialists this season?

Here, we take a look at 10 unlikely bowlers, one for each team, who could take up the mantle of bowling the super over if the situation arises in IPL 2022.

#10 Dominic Drakes (Gujarat Titans)

Dominic Drakes has been making all the right noises ahead of IPL 2022

One of the new sides in this IPL season, Gujarat Titans have managed to assemble a formidable bowling squad. If the match is decided in the super over, they could well throw the ball to young West Indies bowler Dominic Drakes to get the job done.

#9 Avesh Khan (Lucknow Super Giants)

Avesh Khan would lead the Lucknow bowling attack in this season of IPL

Avesh Khan was among the best bowlers last season for the Delhi Capitals, and has now played for India. If the going gets tough for the Lucknow Super Giants and they have to bowl in the super over, Avesh Khan could be the man for KL Rahul.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



📸 IPL



#IPL In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda, Avesh Khan reveals that Rishabh Pant hugged him and apologised for not being able to buy him back📸 IPL #IPL 2022 #IPL Auction In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda, Avesh Khan reveals that Rishabh Pant hugged him and apologised for not being able to buy him back ❤️📸 IPL#IPL #IPL2022 #IPLAuction https://t.co/LzY1Bm5NlI

#8 Benny Howell (Punjab Kings)

Benny Howell is still an unknown commodity in the IPL

In Benny Howell, Punjab Kings have managed to snap up a bowler who looks tailor-made for T20s. With his plethora of variations, Howell could be the surprise pick for Punjab to bowl in the super over.

#7 Venkatesh Iyer - Kolkata Knight Riders

Venkatesh Iyer has the chance to come of age as a bowler

Venkatesh Iyer was the find of the season for Kolkata Knight Riders in 2021 and was retained ahead of the mega auctions. Iyer could well bolster his case as a genuine all-rounder this season and could be a surprise pick for KKR to get the job done in the super over.

6.) David Willey - Royal Challengers Bangalore

David Willey has a lot of experience

David Willey was snapped up by Royal Challengers Bangalore ahead of IPL 2022. While he is mighty effective with the new ball, he could well be the man for the side when the going gets tough in the death overs as well as in the super over.

5.) Marco Jansen - Sunrisers Hyderabad

Marco Jansen's stocks are on the rise

One of the rising faces in cricket, Marco Jansen was a prized pick for SRH. He has the talent and the mettle to soak up pressure and hence, could well be the pick to get the job done for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

4.) James Neesham - Rajasthan Royals

James Neesham has the experience soak up pressure for RR in IPL

James Neesham will now play for the pink brigade and with his all-round skills, he can provide balance to the side. He has the experience to handle pressure and hence, when the match is tied, he could be the bowler to get the job done in the super over.

3.) Mitchell Marsh - Delhi Capitals

Mitchell Marsh will add mettle to Delhi

Much like Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Marsh could be the all-rounder that could give a lot of balance to the Delhi Capitals. He has enjoyed a lot of good form in the recent past and could be a regular fixture for the side.

2.) Adam Milne - Chennai Super Kings

Adam Milne will add pace to CSK ranks

Chennai Super Kings have made a good collection of fast bowlers. And in Adam Milne, they have a potent option to not only take the new ball, but also get the job done in the death overs as well as in the super over.

1.) Daniel Sams - Mumbai Indians

Daniel Sams is a good purchase for Mumbai Indians in IPL

In Daniel Sams, the Mumbai Indians have a bowling all-rounder that will also bolster their lower-order batting. It will also give the side the left-arm angle that Mumbai Indians has always been keen on.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava