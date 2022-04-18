IPL 2022: Predicting 3 batters who might score the most runs in today's RR vs KKR match

In what could be an exciting affair, Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will lock horns in match 30 of the IPL 2022. As per the , the encounter will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai today (April 18).

Following two comprehensive defeats, the Shreyas Iyer-led unit will look to bounce back strongly against the fifth-placed Royals. Similarly, RR were also outplayed by Gujarat Titans (GT) in their previous game and will aim for a better outing today.

The surface at the Brabourne has looked like a paradise for the batters. With an average first innings total of 193 at this venue this season, the high-profile encounter between RR and KKR is expected to be a high-scoring game.

On that note, we take a shot at predicting three batters who might lead the run-scoring charts tonight.

#3. Sanju Samson (RR)

Royals skipper Sanju Samson has got his IPL 2022 off to a stirring start. He was adjudged the Man of the Match for his 27-ball 55 against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) before contributing 30 against Mumbai Indians (MI). However, since then, Samson hasn't played much of a part in Rajasthan's batting efforts.

The talented hard-hitting dasher is a massive talent who can change the course of a game single-handedly. Samson has amassed the most runs in the middle phase of the game.

Overall, from overs 7-16, the 27-year-old has 706 runs in 25 innings at a strike rate of 159. He will be eager to attack against a decent-looking KKR bowling attack.

#2. Andre Russell (KKR)

Caribbean star Andre Russell has looked as dangerous as ever in the IPL 2022. After putting up a match-winning performance (71* off 30) against the Punjab Kings (PBKS), Russell played a crucial innings of 49* off just 25 against SRH.

Apart from being the best overseas all-rounder so far, the Jamaican is currently the highest run-scorer for KKR this season. In five innings, Russell has scored179 runs at an immaculate average touching 60 and a strike rate of 179. The 33-year-old will look to stamp his authority against the Royals today.

#1. Jos Buttler (RR)

A customary name on the list, Jos Buttler has truly been sensational so far in the league. The explosive opener is currently the Orange Cap holder with 272 runs in five outings. His average of 68 and a strike rate of 152.8 this season will intimidate any opposition.

What's more, the Englishman is also leading the six-hitting charts as well, having hit 18 sixes already in the season. Although Buttler is yet to score a half-century so far against KKR, he might notch up his first big score against the two-time IPL champions.

