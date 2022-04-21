IPL 2022: Predicting 3 batters who could score most runs in today's MI vs CSK game

The two giants of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will go head-to-head in match 33 of IPL 2022. As per the , the high-profile encounter will be played at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai today (April 21).

The clash between the two sides is deemed the "El Classico" of the IPL. Together, the two teams have won nine of 14 IPL titles thus far. El Clasico will continue to be a battle of equals this year. But for a different reason altogether.

Both CSK and MI are languishing at the bottom of the table. Where CSK have won just a single game out of the six games played, the five-time champions have looked listless thus far and have lost all six of their games.

While both sides have bowling issues to sort out, MI's batting unit is yet to deliver to their potential. Their batters have been guilty of squandering starts, which has contributed to their losses thus far in the competition.

Both teams, however, have formidable batters capable of putting on a show, and we take a stab at predicting who will score the most runs in today's IPL 2022 MI vs CSK encounter.

Young batting sensation Dewald Brevis has made an instant impact in the IPL 2022. Dubbed as 'AB Baby', Brevis has racked up scores of 31 off 13, 49 off 25 and 29 off 19 in three of his four games so far.

Where openers Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan have failed to give inspired starts, the South African has come along and has provided MI with powerful impetus. In his debut season so far, Brevis has scored 117 runs in four outings at an immaculate strike rate of 172.

He will once again look to continue his red-hot form and, this time, notch up his first big score for MI.

#2. Suryakumar Yadav (MI)

After a hit-and-miss IPL 2021, Suryakumar Yadav has been a consistent performer with the bat this year. The right-hander missed the first couple of IPL 2022 games, but started the season with a bang, scoring 52 off 36 balls.

The current leading MI run-getter has amassed 200 runs in four games at a strike rate of 153.84 and an average of 66.6. In his last eight innings against the Super Kings, he has recorded four scores of 40 or more.

The onus will once again be on Suryakumar to deliver for the underfiring MI team.

Talented opener Ruturaj Gaikwad recouped his lost IPL 2022 form in the previous game against a formidable Gujarat Titans (GT) bowling lineup. He starred at the top of the order, making a 48-ball 73, including five boundaries and as many sixes.

Given how he has performed in previous seasons, the CSK opener has a knack for building consecutive performances after enduring tough starts. He will once again aim to go on a run-making spree and put up a big score against Mumbai.

Adding to his advantage, the opening batters averages 64.33 at a strike rate of 141.96 against MI this season.

