IPL 2022: Predicting 3 bowlers who might pick up the most wickets in today's KKR vs RR tie 

Match 47 of the IPL 20222 will see the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) take on the in-form Rajasthan Royals (RR) today (May 2). As per the , the encounter will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Both sides are at opposite ends of the and the game will prove to be a crucial affair for both franchises. While RR will look to bounce back from their rare defeat against the Mumbai Indians (MI), KKR will be hoping to put an end to their dismal run of form.

Given the nature of the pitch and ground dimensions, the onus will be on the bowlers to deliver for their respective teams. Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Umesh Yadav, Sunil Narine and Tom Southee are some key bowlers to watch out for tonight.

On that note, we have predicted three bowlers from the KKR vs RR clash who could pick up the most wickets.

#3. Sunil Narine (KKR)

While he has just seven wickets to show in nine IPL 2022 games so far, Sunil Narine has been quite impactful this season. The West Indian is the most economical bowler (among bowlers who have played more than one game) in the league so far, with an economy rate of 5.3 in nine games.

Since he has some favorable matchups against RR hitters, the mystery spinner could be among the wickets tonight. Narine has dismissed RR skipper Sanju Samson thrice while the in-form Shimron Hetmyer only strikes at 70.1 against the KKR tweaker.

In addition, Narine has had Jos Buttler's number three times in T20s as well.

#2. Prasidh Krishna (RR)

While RR spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal have received plaudits for their impressive displays, Prasidh Krishna has gone under the radar a bit.

He is the leading pace wicket-taker for RR so far, claiming 11 wickets in nine games at an economy of 7.8. The right-armer will be looking to keep his good run of form going against his former side today.

Krishna delivered a wicket maiden in the 19th over while defending 222 against the Delhi Capitals the last time he played at the Wankhede. He finished with figures of 4-1-22-3 on the day.

#1. Yuzvendra Chahal (RR)

Yuzvendra Chahal, who was snapped up for just ₹6.50 crores at the IPL 2022 mega-auction, has proven to be a steal for Rajasthan. The leg-spinner has so far outwitted several opposing hitters and has emerged as RR's major strike weapon in the middle overs.

The current holder has been the pick of the bowlers in the tournament, picking up as many as 19 wickets in nine games. Chahal has thrived with his new team and will try to keep his hot streak going against the KKR batters.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar