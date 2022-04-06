IPL 2022: Predicting 3 bowlers who will take most wickets in the KKR vs MI game 

Another chapter will be added to a lopsided IPL rivalry today as the in-form Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will face off against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in match 14 of the IPL 2022. The high-octane clash will be played at the MCA Stadium in Pune today (April 6).

The Knight Riders will want to continue the form that has seen them reach second place in the points table. Mumbai, however, have had a struggling campaign so far and are languishing in eighth place after two successive defeats.

A major reason behind MI's poor form this season has been their bowling. Their unproven bowling unit failed to close out and defend their total against DC before giving away 193 runs in the first innings against RR.

Meanwhile, KKR, who already have a potent bowling lineup, will welcome Pat Cummins to their team. The pacer will add spice to their pace department and will complement the spin duo of Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy.

On that note, let's look at three bowlers who might take the most wickets in today's fixture.

#3. Sunil Narine (KKR)

Sunil Narine has been sliding in with key performances without garnering much attention this season. The mystery spinner has been the most economical bowler so far, with an economy of just 4.17 per over. Expect him to deliver again today as he has never gone wicketless at the MCA Stadium, picking up eight wickets in six outings at an economy of 5.58.

MI's middle and lower-order dwindled when they came up against the duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and R Ashwin. Narine can take a leaf out of the RR spin duo's outing against Mumbai.

After a rare bad showing against the Delhi Capitals, Jasprit Bumrah came up strong in the clash against the Royals. In a match where every MI bowler was taken to the cleaners by explosive RR batters, Bumrah showed his class and gave away just 4.2 runs per over. He also chipped in with the wicket of centurion Jos Buttler.

This KKR side boasts of several power-hitters and you can bank on Bumrah to be amongst wickets tonight.

#1. Umesh Yadav (KKR)

Umesh Yadav's resurgence with the Knights has been the story of the tournament so far. The seamer has been relishing his run with his new franchise while bowling some dream spells.

Umesh has already bagged eight wickets in three games and is currently the leading wicket-taker in the IPL 2022. Moreover, he has the best bowling average along with the second-best economy behind Narine in the tournament this time.

He will enter this game on the back of an excellent four-wicket haul against Punjab Kings and will be eager to add to his tally.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar