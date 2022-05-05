IPL 2022: Predicting the 3 highest run-scorers in the DC vs SRH match

The 50th match of IPL 2022 pits the Delhi Capitals (DC) up against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. This will be the first and only meeting between the two sides in the league phase of the tournament.

The Capitals are placed seventh on the points table with eight points from nine games, while SRH are sitting in fifth position with 10 points from nine games. Both teams head into this game on the back of defeats, however, with DC having lost to the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and the Sunrisers succumbing to the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

With the race for the playoffs heating up, both teams will seek to isolate themselves from the mid-table clutter. To do so, a complete performance is what Delhi and Hyderabad require, meaning that their batters will have to step up with a bucketful of runs for the same.

On that note, we try predicting the three top run-scorers in tonight's IPL 2022 clash between DC and SRH.

#1 SRH skipper Kane Williamson

IPL 2022 has been below par by considerable standards for Kane Williamson. The SRH skipper, who also happens to be their batting lynchpin, is striking at a shade under 100 after nine matches this season.

While Williamson has made a comeback after a lengthy layoff owing to his troublesome tennis elbow, his approach has left a lot to be desired. It has helped that opening partner Abhishek Sharma is getting better with each passing game, but you'd think that a big one is surely around the corner from the Blackcaps captain, considering his class and pedigree.

The surface at the Brabourne Stadium has had runs written all over it this IPL season. While Williamson's knock against CSK was deemed slow with regard to the situation of the game, he didn't look in much discomfort, especially at the start. Against a misfiring Capitals bowling unit, expect the SRH captain to turn a new corner tonight.

#2 David Warner - DC's lynchpin against his former franchise

If this game ever needed context, fancy David Warner up against the side he was once synonymous with. Spicy, isn't it?

Needless to say, Warner will be itching to go out there and make a statement tonight. His form in IPL 2022 has been as good as it's ever been, averaging 44 and striking at a rate of 156.21. Given that he'll be up against SRH's pace factory, he will be a vital cog in DC's wheel tonight.

Expect him to come up trumps as well, considering he's faced and seen a lot of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan and Umran Malik in the nets before. With Washington Sundar likely to miss this clash due to an injury, that's a potential X-factor out of the way from Warner's point of view.

IPL 2022 has seen a number of players step up against their former franchises and turn in solid performances. Call it a coincidence if you want to, but it's tough not to envision David Warner turning in a fine display with the bat tonight against SRH, right?

#3 Rahul Tripathi

In many ways, it was Rahul Tripathi's wicket that derailed SRH's chase against CSK in Pune. After all, the Maharashtra lad has been a player for all seasons and reasons, given how he injects momentum into the middle overs of a contest.

Spinners play a pivotal role through the middle overs and in Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel, DC have two of the finest in their mix. With Tripathi not having any evident weaknesses as such, he's one player the Sunrisers will bank upon to put up a big total on the board.

DC's seam attack has blown hot and cold too this season, meaning that an opportunity lies ahead for Tripathi to take full toll of what is expected to be a solid batting surface. His highest score in IPL 2022 - 71 against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) - came at this very venue too.

Don't be surprised, then, should we witness an encore of the same against DC tonight.

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win tonight's clash at the Brabourne Stadium? DC SRH 24 votes so far

Edited by Sai Krishna