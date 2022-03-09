IPL 2022: Predicting 5 batters who can score a century this season

Four players scored centuries in the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The numbers are only expected to go up this year, not just because of the addition of two new teams but also due to the tournament being played at batter-friendly Mumbai venues as opposed to the UAE.

Here are five batters who could breach the three-figure mark in IPL 2022.

#5 Jos Buttler (RR)

England v South Africa - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

Jos Buttler was in a slight lull during IPL 2021, but he roared back into form with a stunning 60-ball 124 against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. The Englishman can be backed to record another century this year, especially since he's likely to open the batting for the Rajasthan Royals.

#4 KL Rahul (LSG)

India v New Zealand - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

One of the most destructive T20 batters on his day, KL Rahul saw his attacking game curbed by the responsibility of carrying the Punjab Kings batting lineup in IPL 2021. However, as captain of a new franchise in the Lucknow Super Giants, the 29-year-old could bring his 'A' game and ensure his strike rate shoots up again.

Gautam Gambhir has already spoken about showing intent in the batting department, and Rahul is likely to be at the forefront of that charge. It would not be a surprise at all if he racks up a few big scores in IPL 2022.

#3 Ishan Kishan (MI)

India v New Zealand - T20 International

Ishan Kishan hogged the limelight at the IPL 2022 auction as he was snapped up for a whopping INR 15.25 crore by the Mumbai Indians, who made him open the batting in the last few games of the previous season to great effect. Slated to bat at the top of the order again in the company of Rohit Sharma, the southpaw can use the familiar home conditions to his advantage.

Kishan has been lethal in the powerplay against both pace and spin, and although he has had a few games for India where he hasn't been able to get going, he should be back to his fluent best soon enough. The young keeper came agonizingly close to a century against the Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2020 and could finally achieve this milestone this year.

#2 Shikhar Dhawan (PBKS)

India v England - 3rd One Day International

Although Shikhar Dhawan has lost his place in the Indian T20I side, he remains one of the IPL's most consistent performers. The left-hander has always contested the Orange Cap and recorded consecutive centuries in IPL 2020.

Moreover, Dhawan will have a point to prove as he eyes a comeback to the national team ahead of the T20 World Cup. Alongside a stable opening partner in Mayank Agarwal, the veteran should be able to pile on the runs once again.

#1 Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK)

The winner of the IPL 2021 Orange Cap, Ruturaj Gaikwad is one of the brightest batting talents in the country right now. He made a massive impact in his first full season with the Chennai Super Kings, dazzling everyone with his effortless strokeplay.

Gaikwad even notched up his maiden IPL century last year, an unbeaten 101 off just 60 balls against the Rajasthan Royals. He has a penchant for playing long innings, and the classy right-hander could add to that tally in IPL 2022.

Edited by Sai Krishna

