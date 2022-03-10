Predicting Punjab Kings’ 3 first-choice overseas players for IPL 2022

Punjab Kings (PBKS) went all out at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 auction, purchasing 23 players to complete their squad of 25, which is the maximum limit.

They bought senior Indian opener, Shikhar Dhawan, for ₹8.25 crore and star South African fast bowler Kagiso Rabada for ₹9.25 crore. However, their most expensive purchase at the auction was England all-rounder Liam Livingstone, who was bought for ₹11.5 crore.

Apart from the above big names, PBKS also purchased experienced England wicketkeeper-batter Jonny Bairstow for ₹6.75 crore and West Indies all-rounder Odeon Smith for ₹6 crore.

Ahead of the IPL auction, they had retained only two players - Mayank Agarwal for ₹14 crore and Arshdeep Singh for ₹4 crore. A few days back, PBKS confirmed that Agarwal would lead the side in the 2022 edition of the T20 league.

IPL 2022: PBKS’ key overseas players

Each franchise can field a maximum of four overseas cricketers. We take a look at three names who could be first-choice players in PBKS’ playing XI during the upcoming edition.

#1 Kagiso Rabada

South African fast bowler Kagiso Rabada. Pic: Getty Images

South African fast bowler Kagiso Rabada is likely to miss the start of IPL 2022 due to international duty. But when available, he will be among the first-choice overseas picks for PBKS. The Proteas star has been one of the most successful pacers in the T20 league in recent years. He had an average season for the Delhi Capitals (DC) last year, but still managed to pick up 15 wickets from as many matches.

Rabada was brilliant in the 2019 and 2020 editions, claiming 25 and 30 wickets respectively. He has one of the best yorkers in the business, while his short ball can also make life tough for batters when he gets it right.

The 26-year-old looked off-color in the T20 World Cup last year, but rediscovered his rhythm during the home Test series against India, picking up 20 wickets in three matches. He was also the Player of the Match for taking eight wickets against New Zealand in the Christchurch Test.

PBKS will be banking heavily on Rabada in the pace department. He is a game-changer, having scalped 180 wickets in 135 T20 games at an average of 21.74 and a strike rate of 16.5.

#2 Jonny Bairstow

England's wicketkeeper-batter Jonny Bairstow. Pic: Getty Images

Like Rabada, dashing wicketkeeper-batter Jonny Bairstow is also likely to miss the start of IPL 2022 as England are engaged in a battle with West Indies. And, just like Rabada, Bairstow is likely to be a preferred choice in the playing XI whenever he is available. The 32-year-old, who is currently in the news for his brilliant century against the Windies in the ongoing Antigua Test, is a highly dangerous T20 hitter.

The right-hander has played 166 T20 games, smashing 3904 runs, including three hundreds and 22 fifties, at a strike rate of 137.56. The Englishman has an excellent IPL record as well. In 28 matches, he has smashed 1038 runs at an average of 41.52 and a strike rate of 142.19.

Bairstow formed a formidable opening combination with David Warner at Sunrisers Hyderabad during the IPL 2019 season. The England cricketer ended the edition with 445 runs from 10 matches at an average of 55.62 and a strike rate of 157.24. Bairstow is a serious striker of the cricket ball and his wicket-keeping ability is an added advantage.

#3 Liam Livingstone

England all-rounder Liam Livingstone. Pic: Getty Images

England’s destructive batter Liam Livingstone had a forgettable IPL 2021 campaign. After pulling out of the first half citing bio-bubble fatigue, he returned for the UAE leg. Livingstone, however, managed only 42 runs in five matches for the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at a strike rate of 102.43. He was released by the franchise ahead of the IPL auction.

Despite his poor run last season, it wasn’t surprising to see Livingstone being sold for a whopping price (₹11.5 crore) at the auction. He has some incredible talent and is a proven performer in the T20 format. Last year, he clubbed a 43-ball 103 in a T20I against Pakistan in Nottingham. Livingstone was also the leading run-scorer in the inaugural edition of The Hundred. Representing Birmingham Phoenix, he smashed 348 runs in nine matches at a strike rate of 178.46.

Apart from being a clean striker of the cricket ball, the 28-year-old is a handy bowler as well. He can bowl off-spin as well as leg-spin with decent control, a talent that was on display during the T20 World Cup. Given his versatility, Livingstone could prove to be a X factor in the PBKS squad.

