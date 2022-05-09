IPL 2022: Predicting the top 3 run-scorers in the MI vs KKR match

Match number 56 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will be a clash between the two sides languishing at the bottom end of the points table. The Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Monday, May 9.

It's been an uncharacteristic campaign for both sides this year. While the Mumbai Indians have already been knocked out of contention for the playoffs, the five-time champions have the chance to end KKR's playoff chances in this contest.

Pat Cummins stole the headlines in the first fixture between the two sides this season, smashing the joint-fastest half-century in the tournament's history. However, the pacer has found himself out of the side in recent times, summing up KKR's inconsistencies in selection.

Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, have started to show glimpses of their old selves with back-to-back wins against the Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans. While they essentially have nothing but pride to play for, Rohit Sharma's men will be looking to end IPL 2022 on a high note.

The two teams have struggled to find the right balance in their batting lineups, which has been a big concern for both sides. With plenty on the line in this contest, expect the batters to rack up some runs in this contest.

On that note, let's take a look at three batters who could be the highest run-scorers in this contest.

#3 Shreyas Iyer

The KKR captain has been leading from the front in terms of performances with the bat. Shreyas Iyer is his side's highest run-scorer with 330 runs in 11 matches, striking at a rate of 130.95. However, much like the rest of his side, the Mumbai batter has blown hot and cold in the IPL this season.

While he's got off to fluent starts on most occasions, it's imperative that the captain converts these starts into big scores. With Kolkata's playoff hopes hanging by a threat, Iyer could come to the party and lead from the front once again in this must-win contest.

#2 Ishan Kishan

Mumbai Indians @mipaltan the Beast Mode



in 2018 vs KKR, Ishan Kishan smashed a brilliant 62 (21) to score the then joint-fastest for MI



#OneFamily #DilKholKe #MumbaiIndians @ishankishan51 When The Pocket Dynamo switchedthe Beast Mode #OnThisDay in 2018 vs KKR, Ishan Kishan smashed a brilliant 62 (21) to score the then joint-fastestfor MI When The Pocket Dynamo switched 🔛 the Beast Mode 💪💥#OnThisDay in 2018 vs KKR, Ishan Kishan smashed a brilliant 62 (21) to score the then joint-fastest 5️⃣0️⃣ for MI 💙#OneFamily #DilKholKe #MumbaiIndians @ishankishan51 https://t.co/KWPvUWmwZ1

The opening batter started off this year's IPL in blistering form with back-to-back half-centuries in Mumbai's first two games. However, Ishan Kishan has hit a bit of a slump since then, scoring 90 runs in the next seven matches. He looked a shadow of himself as has ignored his natural attacking instincts.

Kishan smashed a 29-ball 45 in Mumbai's previous contest against the Gujarat Titans, showing enough promise to suggest that a return to form might be around the corner.

With the shackles off and no pressure on the Mumbai Indians in their remaining IPL games this season, we could see the attacking Ishan Kishan lighting up the top-order once more.

#1 Tilak Varma

The Hyderabad batter has been one of the bright sparks in what has been a disappointing season for the Mumbai Indians. Tilak Varma has been the leading run-scorer for MI this season, with 328 runs to his name. His average of 41 with a strike rate of 136, are mighty impressive numbers, considering it's his debut season in the IPL.

With the uncertainty over Surykumar Yadav's fitness for this game, the onus will once again be on Varma to bail out Mumbai's inconsistent middle order. He already has two half-centuries to his name and will be looking to add to that tally against KKR.

