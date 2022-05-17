IPL 2022, MI vs SRH: Predicting the 3 highest run-scorers in this clash

It's a must-win game for the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) against the Mumbai Indians (MI) on Tuesday, May 17 if they want to keep their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 campaign alive. The contest will be held at the Wankhede Stadium, where SRH haven't won a single game so far this season.

Coming into this clash, Hyderabad have been on a five-game losing streak, which they need to break to remain in contention for the playoffs. Even if they do manage to collect two points, SRH will need other results to go their way.

Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, have been knocked out of playoff contention. With one eye on next season already, the five-time champions have more than pride to play for. They have the opportunity to play party-poopers for SRH as they look to end their season on a high.

Both captains have been in a bit of a rut as far as runs at the top order are concerned. While Kane Williamson has struggled to get himself going, Rohit Sharma hasn't been able to capitalize on good starts.

On that note, let's take a look at three batters who could be the highest run-scorers in this contest.

#1 Abhishek Sharma

The left-handed opening batter for SRH has been in sublime form at the top of the order alongside Kane Williamson. While the captain has been going through a rough patch, Abhishek Sharma has shouldered the responsibility more often than not this season.

Having scored 374 runs at an average of 31 and a strike rate of 135, Sharma has been setting the tone at the top of the order for SRH in IPL 2022. He's shown positive intent throughout the season and has also taken down one of the best bowlers in T20 cricket, Rashid Khan.

In a do-or-die contest, the SunRisers need their youngster to step up once more and deliver the goods. Against an MI bowling lineup that has been a bit all over the place, Sharma could look to pile on the runs again.

#2 Ishan Kishan

The wicketkeeper-batter from Jharkhand started the season in fantastic fashion but lost his way in the middle. Perhaps the results not going Mumbai's way had a part to play in his mindset, but in recent games, Ishan Kishan has looked more like his usual self.

While his average of 29 this season seems alright, a strike rate of 117 is unheard of as far as Kishan is concerned. The price tag of being the most expensive player at the IPL auction might have had an effect mentally, but with the shackles off now, we could see Kishan back to his attacking best.

#3 Aiden Markram

Along with Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram has been the only other standout batter for the SunRisers Hyderabad this IPL season. The South African has regained his white-ball form while batting in the middle order for SRH and is taking responsibility of finishing games for his side.

The middle-order batter has amassed 358 runs this season, scoring at an average of nearly 60 with a strike rate of 141. He is the second-highest run-scorer for SRH in IPL 2022 and will need to come to the party again in this crucial encounter.

LIVE POLL Q. Will the Sunrisers Hyderabad make it to the playoffs? Yes No 28 votes so far

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee