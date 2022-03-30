IPL 2022: Rating the performances of 3 costliest buys at the auction for their performance in 1st round

The IPL 2022 Mega Auction took place last month in Bengaluru. More than 200 players earned contracts from 10 franchises. Several big names went unsold while some lesser-known talents received big opportunities.

Mumbai Indians made the most expensive buy by re-signing wicket-keeper-batter Ishan Kishan for a lofty ₹15.25 crore contract. Chennai Super Kings splashed ₹14 crore to re-sign all-rounder Deepak Chahar.

Here we have made a list of the performances of the most expensive buys in IPL 2022. Deepak Chahar, who is currently ruled out due to an injury, has been kept out of the list.

#1 Most Expensive Pick at IPL 2022 Auction: Ishan Kishan - 9.5/10

Ishan Kishan could have registered his maiden IPL century last Sunday against Delhi Capitals (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Mumbai Indians would have been happy to see their ₹15.25 crore-man Ishan Kishan fire with the bat on Matchday 1. Playing at Mumbai's Brabourne Stadium, Kishan smashed 81 from 48 balls, hitting 11 boundaries and two sixes.

Kishan's knock helped Mumbai register a 176-run total on the board. However, Delhi Capitals produced a late surge to win the match with one over to spare.

#2 Shreyas Iyer - 9/10

The Kolkata Knight Riders signed Shreyas Iyer for ₹12.25 crore at the Mega Auction last month. KKR named him as the new captain for the franchise.

He made a successful captaincy debut as Chennai Super Kings were reduced to a 131-run total in the first innings. In reply, KKR chased down the target with six wickets and nine balls to spare. Iyer was there on the pitch to see off the win with an unbeaten 20.

He will be keen to build on this win as they are now scheduled to play two more matches in the next three days.

#3 Liam Livingstone - 6/10

T20 specialist Liam Livingstone played a decent cameo of 19 on his Punjab Kings debut against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. The England batter smacked two sixes during his 10-ball knock. Given how well Livingstone has performed in other leagues, PBKS fans will hope for better runs from him.

Having spent ₹11.5 crore for his services, the team management will expect a better bowling performance from Livingstone. He conceded 14 runs in the only over he bowled against RCB. PBKS will play their next game against the Kolkata Knight Riders on April 1.

It will be interesting to see how the most expensive players in the IPL 2022 Auction perform in the second round of the premier T20 competition.

Edited by Diptanil Roy