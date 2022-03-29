×
IPL 2022, SRH vs RR: 3 player battles to watch out for

Kane Williamson and Sanju Samson will lead their new-look outfits in Pune
Aharon Abhishek
ANALYST
Modified Mar 29, 2022 09:00 AM IST
Listicle

It could be a contest between Sunrisers Hyderabad's bowlers vs Rajasthan Royals batters when they face off in IPL 2022 on Tuesday (March 29). Both sides failed to make the playoffs last season and will hope to go the distance this time around.

Both teams will miss out on some big names. There is no more David Warner for Hyderabad and no Ben Stokes for Rajasthan. However, their acquisitions during the auction earlier this year are more than capable of providing some entertainment.

Ahead of the key clash at the MCA in Pune, we take a look at the three key player battles to watch out for.

#1 Kane Williamson vs Trent Boult, the Kiwi clash of IPL 2022

Kane Williamson and Trent Boult would have played against each other countless times during practice for their national side. However, in IPL 2022, the friendly rivalry will be renewed again when the two of them face off in Pune.

Williamson will be aware of what his left-arm countrymate brings to the table. Whereas, the latter will be wary of his national skipper's solid technique and ability to accelerate

Boult had a rather quiet IPL 202, picking up 13 wickets in his last outing for the Mumbai Indians. He will hope for a better evening and eventually a better season with his new franchise.

#2 Yuzvendra Chahal vs Aiden Markram

Aiden Markram was one of the most impressive additions to Punjab last season and will now don the Orange for Hyderabad in IPL 2022. He will be up against a wily customer in Yuzvendra Chahal, who will now suit up for Rajasthan.

Chahal finished with 18 wickets last season for Royal Challengers Bangalore and will be eager to get back into his groove by weaving a web around the Sunrisers. But can he get past Markram who will be the side's batting mainstay?

#3 Jos Buttler vs T. Natarajan

Hyderabad kept their faith in Tamil Nadu seamer T. Natarajan. They bagged him again during the IPL 2022 Auction despite his prolonged absence last season due to an injury.

Also Read Article Continues below

Jos Buttler is one of the most destructive batters in modern-day cricket and was instrumental in contributing with the bat for the Royals in the last edition. His bat speed and swing against Natarajan's searing and accurate yorkers will be a mouth-watering contest.

Edited by Aditya Singh
