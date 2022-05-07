IPL 2022: Three uncapped players who have impressed for Punjab Kings this season

The Punjab Kings have been part of the Indian Premier League since its inaugural season. However, they are among the least successful sides in the tournament's history and are yet to win the competition.

The Punjab side reached the final of the tournament in 2014 but failed to lift the silverware after losing to Kolkata Knight Riders. The Kings have not gotten past the group stages since then.

Punjab Kings did fantastic work at the auction

The Mohali-based franchise received a lot of praise for their performance at the auction prior to the tournament. They signed a number of big-name players, including Kigaso Rabada, Jonny Bairstow, and Shikhar Dhawan. Apart from that, they also spent heavily on signing uncapped players.

On that note, here's a list of three uncapped players who have impressed for the Punjab Kings this season.

#3 Arshdeep Singh

Arshdeep Singh has impressed with his performances this season.

Arshdeep Singh is among two players retained by the Punjab Kings ahead of the auction. The left-hand pacer repaid the Kings' faith with his performances and has, arguably, been the franchise's best bowler this season.

Singh has taken advantage of the new ball and bowled at the death for the Kings. With four wickets in 10 games at an economy rate of 7.85, he has displayed a plethora of variations. The pacer has also bowled a number of match-winning overs for his team so far in the tournament.

ESPNcricinfo @ESPNcricinfo An economy rate of just 5.66 in the death overs at #IPL2022 - Arshdeep Singh has been outstanding An economy rate of just 5.66 in the death overs at #IPL2022 - Arshdeep Singh has been outstanding 👏 https://t.co/pVpKJSfIdH

Singh could be selected for Team India's series against South Africa after the IPL. He could also make it to the Men in Blue's squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup if he continues to impress during the upcoming games

#2 Jitesh Sharma

Jitest Sharma has established himself as a vital member of the Punjab squad.

Punjab Kings signed Jitesh Sharma for just ₹20 lakhs as a backup wicketkeeper at the auction and has established himself as a vital member of the squad.

The Vidarbha batsman made a name for himself for his six-hitting abilities during the middle overs. Sharma scored 124 runs in eight games this season at an average of 28.7 and a strike rate of 15.7

Sharma has also impressed with the gloves, claiming seven catches so far this term. His wicketkeeping prowess has received praise from MS Dhoni after PKBS clashed with the Chennai Super Kings earlier this season.

#1 Vaibhav Arora

Punjab Kings signed Vaibhav Arora for ₹2 crores after his impressive domestic season with Himachal Pradesh.

The right-arm pacer got off to a dream start as he dismissed Robin Uthappa and Moeen Ali in his debut match against CSK. He ended the game with figures of 2/21 from four overs.

The 24-year-old has impressed with his ability to swing the ball both ways, along with his variations in death overs. He has picked up three wickets in five games with an economy of 9.19 so far this season.

