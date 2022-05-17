IPL 2022: Top 3 batting performances in MI vs SRH fixtures

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) are set to lock horns with the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 65 of the ongoing IPL 2022. As per the , the encounter will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai today (May 17).

While MI are already out of the competition, SRH is a team that is holding onto the thinnest thread of hope for a playoff berth. The Orange Army are currently on a five-match losing streak after winning as many games in the first half of the tournament.

Meanwhile, Mumbai have nothing but pride to play for in their remaining two fixtures this season. They have had a horrendous season, winning just three out of 12 games so far. Hyderabad, on the other hand, needs to win their next two games and also hope other franchises drop points.

As far as head-to-head battles are concerned, Mumbai have a slight edge over the Sunrisers. The Mumbai-based outfit have won nine games compared to SRH's eight. As MI and SRH get ready to renew their acquaintances tonight, let's take a look at three impressive batting performances in MI-SRH matches over the years.

#3. Shikhar Dhawan - 82* off 57 in IPL 2016

Shikhar Dhawan for SRH against MI [IPLT20]

When the Sunrisers won their only title back in IPL 2016, opener Shikhar Dhawan was one of their better players. He scored 501 runs in 17 games while notching up four fifties.

Dhawan's finest knock came against MI in Visakhapatnam that season. After losing the toss, SRH were put in to bat first by MI skipper Rohit Sharma.

Against a well-rounded MI attack, SRH openers in Dhawan and David Warner stitched an 85-run partnership. While Dhawan led the charge with a stroke-filled 57-ball 82*, Warner missed out on a half-century as he was dismissed for 48 off 33.

The Delhi-born left-hander struck ten fours and a six during his knock as his team posted a challenging total of 177 for 3 on the board. Harbhajan Singh (2 for 29) was the pick of the bowlers for MI.

MI needed someone to do a Dhawan in response. Instead, their batting lineup could only add ten runs to what Dhawan had already scored. In the 16.3 overs, the five-time champions were bowled out for 92 runs.

Despite Dhawan's impressive 82*, Ashish Nehra was named the Player of the Match as he picked up three scalps for just 15 runs in his three overs.

#2. David Warner - 90* off 59 in IPL 2016

David Warner scored a brilliant 90* off 59 vs MI [IPLT20].

SRH skipper David Warner was in impeccable form during the 2016 season, scoring nine half-centuries and amassing 848 runs at a strike rate of 151.42.

One of his most dominant innings of the season came against MI in Hyderabad. After opting to bowl first on a sluggish surface, the SRH bowlers put up a fine performance and restricted MI to 142-6 in their 20 overs.

While chasing, Warner asserted his authority with a commanding 90* off 59 balls. Taking early wickets was the only way MI could have stayed in that game. Instead, Warner smashed MI's slender victory prospects with seven fours and four sixes in his innings.

Although Warner's opening partner Dhawan lost his wicket in the very first over, Warner stood tall and batted throughout to see his side get over the ropes. While Tim Southee stood out for MI with impressive figures of 3 for 24, the rest of the bowling unit had to face the brunt of the SRH captain's knock.

In the end, SRH won the game with 15 balls to spare.

#1. Ishan Kishan - 84 off 32 in IPL 2021

Ishan Kishan playing a slog sweep vs SRH [IPLT20]

The SRH bowlers were on the receiving end of a blazing innings by Ishan Kishan in the last league match of the IPL 2021. After being brought back into MI's playing XI as an opener, Kishan capped off his 2021 season with a bang, hitting back-to-back half-centuries.

While Hyderabad were already out of the competition when they faced MI in Abu Dhabi, Mumbai needed to win by a margin of over 200 runs to make it to the playoffs.

The Rohit Sharma-led side did everything they could to make something happen, and Kishan was at the forefront of it all, scoring 84 runs off 32 balls.

In just 16 balls, Kishan completed his half-century - the fastest fifty by a MI player ever. The youngster hit 11 boundaries and four sixes as he took the SRH bowlers to the cleaners in what was one of the most destructive knocks of the season. The left-hander smoked at an outstanding strike rate of 262.5.

Kishan's whirlwind innings came to an end in the tenth over when he was caught behind off Umran Malik. Later in the innings, Suryakumar Yadav played an equally effective innings and clobbered 13 fours and three sixes for his 82 of 40. Courtesy of the duo's contributions, MI posted a mammoth 235 runs on the board.

The run chase would have been an arduous task for any batting side, let alone an inexperienced SRH unit. Skipper Manish Pandey played a handy innings of 69* off 42. However, the team remained 42 runs short of the massive target.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar