IPL 2022: Top 3 David Miller innings in the tournament

Match 21 of the ongoing IPL 2022 featuring the Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans is set to take place at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Monday. The Hardik Pandya-led side have won all their games so far and will be eager to keep their winning streak going.

Meanwhile, SRH opened their account this season by beating the defending champions Chennai Super Kings in their previous clash. Kane Williamson and his team will want to keep their momentum going against the Titans.

There are some important milestones coming up for certain players, especially David Miller. The South African southpaw has collected 7,924 runs in T20 cricket and needs 76 more to join the 8,000-run club. Moreover, Miller is nine fours short of completing 150 boundaries in the IPL.

On that note, let's take a look at three of Miller's best innings in the tournament's history.

#1 101* (38) - KXIP vs RCB in IPL 2013

BBL - Melbourne Renegades v Hobart Hurricanes

David Miller had some of his best seasons from 2012 to 2015. Almost a decade ago in 2013, is when his highest score in the IPL was made. In the 51st match of IPL 2013, KXIP took on the Royal Challengers Bangalore at the PCA Stadium in Mohali, Chandigarh. KXIP won the toss and elected to field first.

RCB's opening combination of Cheteshwar Pujara and Chris Gayle went on to more than 100 runs when Gayle departed. However, with the great AB de Villiers' quick 38*(19), RCB were able to post a total of 190/3.

Unlike their opponents, the Punjab side were unable to put up a strong opening stand and kept tumbling one after the other. It was 51-3 when David Miller walked in.

Unleashing his potential to the fullest, chase-master David Miller went on a total rampage, scoring 101* off just 38 deliveries. His knock included eight fours and seven sixes. Punjab chased down the total of 191 with two overs to spare and Miller was awarded the Man of the Match award.

#2 51* (19) - KXIP vs RR in IPL 2014

South Africa v England - 2nd T20 International

This knock came in the 2014 season, which can be considered both Miller and Punjab’s best-ever season in the IPL. Miller scored a half-century against Rajasthan Royals but this time he was more aggressive than ever.

The Royals had set a target of 192 with the help of a strong stand between Sanju Samson and Shane Watson. When Punjab came in to bat, they lost Virender Sehwag and Wriddhiman Saha in under 10 runs.

However, Cheteshwar Pujara and Glenn Maxwell settled the innings. When Miller came to bat, he didn’t have to think about building a partnership as the foundation had already been laid.

Punjab were miles off the required run rate and Miller needed to deliver. He set the game on fire with his unbeaten knock of 51 runs from just 19 deliveries, which included six sixes.

Punjab won the game with eight balls to spare and Miller once again proved why he cannot be taken lightly.

#3 89* (44) - KXIP vs SRH in IPL 2015

South Africa v England - Third ODI

In Match 48 of IPL 2015, KXIP took on the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. SRH opted to bat and with David Warner's knock of 81 (52), posted a total of 185/5 in 20 overs.

Punjab started out well but lost three wickets with 60 runs on the board. They were behind the required run rate as well. As the wickets kept falling on one end, Miller single-handedly fought to get Punjab over the line.

The southpaw scored an unbeaten 89, which included as many as nine sixes. Unfortunately, his efforts were not enough for Punjab and they went on to lose the game by five runs.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win today's match? SRH GT 2 votes so far