IPL 2022: Top 3 Khaleel Ahmed spells in the tournament

The penultimate league match of IPL 2022 is set to take place tonight at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Match 69 of this edition of the cash-rich league will feature the Mumbai Indians and the Delhi Capitals in a must-win game for the latter.

While MI have suffered throughout the tournament, the Capitals have had a rather mixed campaign. When these teams faced each other earlier in the season, the Delhi Capitals won the match by four wickets.

For DC, David Warner has been consistent throughout the season along with Mitchell Marsh, who is in sublime form. Rishabh Pant has been contributing in the middle order but hasn't scored a fifty yet. Kuldeep Yadav has been excellent in the spin department but when it comes to seam, Khaleel Ahmed takes the cake.

The left-arm pacer has picked up 16 scalps in just nine games at an economy rate of 8. Moreover, he simply needs two more wickets to join the 50-wicket club in the IPL. If Khaleel Ahmed does so tonight, he will become the fastest Indian to take 50 IPL wickets in 34 matches.

On that note, let's take a look at Khaleel Ahmed's top three bowling performances in the competition's history.

#1 3/30 - SRH vs DC in IPL 2019

Back in 2019, when Khaleel was a part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad squad and played against his current team, he recorded his best figures of the season of 3/30.

Batting first, both DC openers Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan intended to go big but became victims of Khaleel Ahmed's brilliance with the ball. However, Colin Munro and Shreyas Iyer's innings powered DC towards a decent total.

Khaleel ensured Rishabh Pant didn't do any damage at the death and picked up his wicket before he could settle. DC posted a target of 156 and Khaleel finished with figures of 3/30 in his four overs.

Despite David Warner and Jonny Bairstow's opening stand of 72 runs, the Hyderabad batters fell prey to the might of Kagiso Rabada, Chris Morris, and Keemo Paul, and lost the game by 39 runs.

#2 3/21 - SRH vs PBKS in IPL 2021

In the 14th match of IPL 2021, Khaleel picked up his IPL career-best figures. PBKS elected to bat but their skipper KL Rahul was sent back in under 15 runs.

He was followed by Mayank Agarwal who fell for Khaleel Ahmed's strategic bowling. Ahmed later returned to pick up the dangerous Shahrukh Khan and Fabian Allen but it was already all over for the Punjab batters by then.

With a mere target of 120 in sight, David Warner and Jonny Bairstow walked in to finish the game. Riding on Baristow's 63* (56), SRH won comfortably by nine wickets.

#3 3/25 - DC vs KKR in IPL 2022

When the Delhi Capitals met the Kolkata Knight Riders for the first time this season, Ahmed returned with figures of 3/25. Batting first, Delhi openers Prithvi Shaw and David Warner stitched a 93-run partnership.

Rishabh Pant came in to power DC forward but was dismissed for 27 (14). However, Axar Patel and Shardul Thakur's power-hitting at the death helped DC reach a whopping 215/5.

With a big target to chase, KKR sent in Ajinkya Rahane and Venkatesh Iyer to bat. Both were sent back in under 40 runs by Khaleel Ahmed. The KKR batters started falling after that except skipper Shreyas Iyer, who held his ground.

Ahmed returned to pick up the prized scalp of Sam Billings and finally, KKR had to give up. Despite Iyer's half-century, KKR lost the game by 44 runs.

