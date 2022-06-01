IPL 2022: Top 3 seasons with most individual centuries 

Centuries are a moment of rejoice and celebration for any batter. It is not an easy feat, and way more difficult to achieve in the shortest format of cricket.

However, throughout the 15 years of history in the Indian Premier League, we have seen batters beat the odds to hit some amazing tons. Some of the best batters around the world have shown their class, while a few unknown names have made their names with the bat in the Indian Premier League.

There has been a total of 74 centuries scored in the IPL. Chris Gayle has scored the most IPL centuries (6), followed by Virat Kohli and Jos Buttler, both having scored five tons each.

On that note, let's discuss about the three best seasons in IPL history that produced the most individual centuries.

#3. 6 centuries - IPL 2008, IPL 2011, IPL 2012 and IPL 2019

TOI Sports News @TOISportsNews This day, that year: @henrygayle scored the fastest ever T20 century off 30 balls en route an epic 175* in IPL 2013 This day, that year: @henrygayle scored the fastest ever T20 century off 30 balls en route an epic 175* in IPL 2013 https://t.co/n75ID8zfwL

As many as six individual centuries were scored in four IPL seasons - IPL 2008, IPL 2011, IPL 2012 and IPL 2019.

In the aforementioned four editions, Gayle is the only player to have scored more than one ton in an individual season. He achieved this feat with the Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2011.

In the inaugural season, six different centurions were registered in IPL's history books. Brendon McCullum gave the marquee event a grand opening by scoring 158* in 73 deliveries in the first game of the tournament.

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra On this day 12 years ago, a night that changed T20 cricket forever. Inaugural edition of IPL took place, and the class show of Brendon Mccullum. He smashed a magnificent 158* in 73 balls. Bazz mentioned that this particular innings changed his life!! On this day 12 years ago, a night that changed T20 cricket forever. Inaugural edition of IPL took place, and the class show of Brendon Mccullum. He smashed a magnificent 158* in 73 balls. Bazz mentioned that this particular innings changed his life!! https://t.co/9xiB2e2YrG

The other five individuals who registered a ton in IPL 2008 were Michael Hussey (116* vs KXIP), Andre Symonds (117* vs RR), Sanath Jayasuriya (114* vs CSK), Shaun Marsh (115 vs RR) and Adam Gilchrist (109* vs MI).

While only two and four tons were scored in IPL 2009 and 2010, respectively, the IPL 2011 saw five different batters reach the three-figure mark. As mentioned earlier, Gayle scored two centuries during 2011: one against his former franchise Kolkata (102* off 55) and the second against the Kings XI Punjab (107 off 49).

The four other centuries that were scored in IPL 2011 were hit by the bats of Paul Valthaty (120* vs CSK), Sachin Tendulkar (100* vs KTK), Virender Sehwag (119 vs DCG) and Adam Gilchrist (106 vs RCB).

The subsequent season (IPL 2012) saw individual hundreds from Ajinkya Rahane (103* vs RCB), David Warner (109* vs DCG), Kevin Pietersen (103* vs DCG), Rohit Sharma (109* vs. KKR), Chris Gayle (128* vs DC) and Murali Vijay (113 vs DC).

Rahane and Warner registered another century to their name in the 2019 season as well. Where Rahane's 105* against Delhi went in vain, Warner (100* off 55) blasted a match-winning ton for Hyderabad against RCB. In the same game for Hyderabad, Jonny Bairstow (114 vs 56) was involved in a historic partnership with the Australian.

The other three tons in IPL 2019 were scored by Sanju Samson (102* off 55 vs SRH), Virat Kohli (100 vs KKR) and KL Rahul (100* vs MI).

#2. 7 centuries - IPL 2016

Virat Kohli after scoring a ton against Gujarat Lions [IPLT20]

The IPL 2016 is fondly remembered as the Virat Kohli season. The former Indian skipper was in ominous form that season, scoring 973 runs at an astronomical average of 81 in 16 matches.

While Kohli had a single century in IPL 2019, he took almost every bowler to the cleaners and smacked four centuries in 2016. Due to his sheer dominance, IPL 2016 saw the second-most centuries in IPL history - seven.

Kohli scored two centuries in two league games against the now-defunct Gujarat Lions (GL). In match 19 of IPL 2016, the right-hander scored 100* off 63 against GL, before registering another ton (109* off 59) against them later in the tournament. Kohli's two other centuries came against Punjab (113 off 50) and Pune (108* of 58).

JSK @imjsk27

113 (50)

12 fours & 8 Sixes

@imVkohli #Onthisday in 2016 injured Kohli scored his 4th IPL 100 of that season in a 15 overs game against KXIP113 (50)12 fours & 8 Sixes #Onthisday in 2016 injured Kohli scored his 4th IPL 100 of that season in a 15 overs game against KXIP113 (50)12 fours & 8 Sixes@imVkohli https://t.co/yYBHBAt43r

Ab De Villiers (129* off 52 vs. GL), Quinton de Knock (108* off 51 vs. RCB) and Steve Smith (101 off 54 vs. GL) were the other three century-makers in IPL 2016.

#1. 8 centuries - IPL 2022

Jos Buttler scored 4 centuries in IPL 2022 [P.C: IPLT20]

If 2016 was Kohli's year, then Jos Buttler made sure to get his name synonymous with IPL 2022. Though the Englishman couldn't surpass Kohli's 973 runs, he did replicate his four tons in an IPL season this year.

Alongside Buttler, KL Rahul also had a great IPL 2022, scoring two hundreds in the recently-concluded event. Rahul's opening partner Quinton de Knock and youngster Rajat Patidar have also scored a century each this campaign, making IPL 2022 the best season for individual hundreds. As many as eight centuries were scored in the 15th edition of the IPL.

Buttler's four tons came against four different opponents - Mumbai Indians (100 of 68), Kolkata (103 off 61), Delhi Capitals (116 of 65) and Bangalore (106* off 60).

KL Rahul's two hundreds in IPL 2022 came against the same franchise in MI. The Lucknow skipper scored 103* (off 60) and 103* (of 63) in the two league games against the five-time champions.

In a game against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Quinton de Knock smashed the IPL's third-best individual highest score when he clobbered 140* runs in 70 balls last month. The only uncapped player to have scored a ton in IPL 2022 was Rajat Patidar, playing a wonderful knock of 112* of 54 against Lucknow in the Eliminator.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far