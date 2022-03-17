[WATCH] Blindfolded Abhishek Sharma and Priyam Garg have good fun in SRH’s food-guessing game

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) cricketers Abhishek Sharma and Priyam Garg enjoyed themselves during a food-guessing activity organized by the franchise.

The duo were blindfolded and asked to guess various food items placed on their plate by tasting them. The food products ranged from fruits like pineapple and musk melon to uthappam and pancakes. At the end of the fun-filled contest, Sharma ended up as the winner.

SRH shared the interesting video on their official YouTube channel and wrote:

“Watch Abhishek Sharma and Priyam Garg take on each other in the #SRH edition of the #HungerGames. #ReadyToRise #OrangeArmy #TataIPL.”

Both Sharma and Garg were bought back by the Hyderabad franchise after being released ahead of the IPL 2022 auction. While all-rounder Sharma was purchased for ₹6.50 crore, Garg was picked up for ₹20 lakh.

21-year-old Sharma has featured in 22 IPL matches, scoring 241 runs at a strike rate of 139.30. With his left-arm spin, he has claimed seven wickets at an average of 25.14. Garg, on the other hand, has featured in 19 IPL matches, amassing 205 runs, including one fifty.

“He's excited to get back into matches” - SRH coach Tom Moody on skipper Kane Williamson

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson, who hasn’t played any competitive cricket in four months owing to his elbow injury, will return to action during IPL 2022.

SRH head coach Tom Moody, however, has expressed confidence over Williamson making a strong return to the cricket field. Speaking to Sportstar, he asserted:

“Kane has been hitting the ball for over a month. And, he's excited to get back into matches. He was hoping to play a little bit earlier, then he was restricted by the medical team in New Zealand. But I think the long term plan is probably the safer way to go for his longevity. So he's feeling very confident with his recovery.”

Moody added about the backup plans for Williamson in case the injury flares up again:

“It's more the longer form cricket that aggravates the elbow more than the shorter form cricket, so we don't anticipate him having any major issues with regards to his elbow. But like any player in the tournament, anyone can get injured at any time. And you've got to have backup plans and we feel that we've got the necessary players that can fill in, in his role and one player to give an example is Aiden Markram.”

The Sunrisers finished last in IPL 2021. The franchise sacked David Warner as IPL captain midway through their campaign and replaced him with Williamson.

