[WATCH] Liam Livingstone makes his all-round presence felt in the Punjab Kings nets

England all-rounder Liam Livingstone has hit the nets for the Punjab Kings (PBKS) ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season. The versatile cricketer was seen displaying his big-hitting prowess with the willow as well as his spin bowling and fielding skills.

On Monday, PBKS shared a video of Livingstone during the franchise’s practice session. The clip was shared on YouTube with the caption:

“It is Liam's world & we are just 𝗟𝗶𝘃𝗶𝗻𝗴 in it 😉 #SherSquad, excited to see him display his all-round skills? 🔥”

The 28-year-old was the most expensive overseas purchase at the IPL 2022 mega auction. He was picked by the Punjab-based franchise for a whopping ₹11.50 crore.

Last season, the all-rounder turned out for the Rajasthan Royals (RR) and had a pretty disappointing time. Having pulled out of the first half of IPL 2021 citing bio-bubble fatigue, Livingstone returned for the UAE leg. He played five matches, scoring only 42 runs at an average of under nine.

The England cricketer has played 167 T20 games so far, amassing 4110 runs and 69 wickets.

“We have a title-winning squad” - Punjab Kings skipper Mayank Agarwal

Punjab Kings will have a new captain in opener Mayank Agarwal for the IPL 2022 season. While PBKS have not made it to the playoffs since 2014, when they finished runners-up, Agarwal is confident of the team’s chances this time around.

In a recent interview with PTI, he asserted:

"We like to believe that we do have a title-winning squad and now it is upon us as players to execute our skills under pressure and see what we can make out of it.”

Speaking about the squad for this season, he added:

"As a team we have done a good job at the auction. We were looking at few skill sets knowing that the tournament will be played in Mumbai and we have covered those bases. We are happy with the balance we have in the side."

On whether his role as a batter will change given that he is now the captain, the 31-year-old said:

"When I am batting I am just a batsman. We have a lot of leaders and experience in the team and that makes it easier for me. I want to excel as a batsman and do the things I have been doing.”

Punjab Kings will begin their IPL 2022 campaign by taking on the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on March 27.

Edited by Samya Majumdar