“Where are you my love” - Yuzvendra Chahal engages in hilarious Twitter banter with Ravichandran Ashwin

Rajasthan Royals (RR) leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal engaged in a fun conversation with off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Twitter on Wednesday. The 31-year-old briefly operated RR’s official Twitter handle and put up some humorous posts.

Both Chahal and Ashwin were purchased by the Rajasthan-based franchise at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 auction in Bengaluru last month. While the leggie was purchased for ₹6.5 crore, the off-spinner was picked up for ₹5 crore.

On Wednesday, Chahal shared a funny message for Ashwin through RR’s official Twitter handle and wrote:

“Where are you my love @ashwinravi99. no calls no texts koi or hai kya aapki life mein? (is there anyone else in your life?)”

To this, Ashwin replied:

“Thought I would just quietly blend in. I am here now.”

Chahal continued the conversation and told the senior spinner:

“AAP pink mein cutie lagoge (You will look cute in pink).”

The offie came up with a cheeky response and asked:

“Blue cap vaapas de Doon? (should i give back my blue cap).”

Rajasthan Royals @rajasthanroyals no calls no texts koi or hai kya aapki life mein? Where are you my love @ashwinravi99 no calls no texts koi or hai kya aapki life mein? Where are you my love @ashwinravi99 💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💗 no calls no texts koi or hai kya aapki life mein? 😭😭😒😒

While Chahal was earlier with the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the IPL, Ashwin was released by Delhi Capitals (DC) ahead of the IPL 2022 season.

Yuzvendra Chahal goes berserk on RR’s Twitter handle

The leg-spinner, who is known for his fun side, enjoyed his time while he was logged in to RR’s official Twitter handle. He posted a series of hilarious tweets, from projecting himself as the franchise’s new captain and claiming to be the reason why the moon is still spinning around the earth.

Rajasthan Royals @rajasthanroyals Chaand par hai apun Chaand par hai apun 🔥 🔥 https://t.co/ZrmBgehkSt

Before logging off, he shared a warning post from Kumar Sangakkara (RR team director), which said “Get off Twitter”. Chahal shared the post with the message:

“Iss baar Bach Gaye (This time I am sparing you) admin. Logging out now #pangamatlena #hallabol.”

RR then shared a tweet stating that the account had been hacked and also asked everyone to ignore the tweets and DMs that had been sent.

Yuzvendra Chahal’s IPL stats

Chahal was an integral part of the RCB team over the years. He was released by the franchise as a mutual agreement could not be worked out with regards to the contract terms for retention.

The leggie has played 114 IPL matches so far, picking up 139 wickets at an average of 22.28 and an economy rate of 7.59. He claimed 18 scalps in 15 matches last season.

