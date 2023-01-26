IPL 2023: 2 overseas players crucial for Delhi Capitals' success

Delhi Capitals have never won an IPL trophy but the last few years have been exceptional for the franchise under head coach Ricky Ponting. During the 2022 mega auction, the team owners got crucial overseas buys in the form of David Warner and Mitchell Marsh.

While Warner had a good outing last year, it wasn’t the case with Marsh. The Aussie all-rounder missed out on the initial few games for the franchise due to COVID-19 and never got into rhythm post his return.

David Warner and Mitchell Marsh: The Aussie duo holds the key for Delhi Capitals' success

Mitchell Marsh could be the X-factor for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2023

Warner's IPL 2021 turned out to be a forgetful season as he struggled with the bat and managed only 195 runs for the Sunrisers Hyderabad in 8 games. However, the Aussie opener made amends last year and made a remarkable comeback to form in IPL 2022 as he scored 432 runs in 12 innings for the Delhi Capitals, averaging 48 with a strike-rate in excess of 150.

Warner, along with Prithvi Shaw, will look to provide a good start at the top and will hold the key to DC’s success in the upcoming edition. A three-time Orange Cap winner and the best overseas batter in the history of the tournament, Warner can take the game away from the opposition as well as shoulder the responsibility to anchor the innings.

The Aussie left-hander will relish a possible leadership role in the absence of skipper Rishabh Pant, as has been evident from his experience as captain of the Hyderabad franchise, where he won the title as skipper in 2016.

Mitchell Marsh, on the other hand, doesn’t have much to show in terms of his previous IPL performances but could be an X-factor for Delhi Capitals. He played a crucial role in Australia winning the ICC T20 World Cup in 2021, scoring two half-centuries with an average of 61.67 and an impressive strike-rate of 146.83.

The Aussie all-rounder is an aggressive batter and can provide stability to the middle-order in Pant’s absence. Adding to this his handy bowling, Marsh could be the perfect all-rounder Delhi Capitals have been looking for since the departure of Marcus Stoinis.

Coach Ricky Ponting and the team management will be banking on the Aussie duo to come good in the upcoming edition as they could be the game-changers for the Delhi franchise.

Get India vs New Zealand Live Score for 3rd ODI at Sportskeeda. Follow us for latest Updates & News.

Poll : Can David Warner and Mitchell Marsh end Delhi Capitals' title drought in IPL 2023? Yes No 1 votes