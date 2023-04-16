 IPL 2023: 3 player battles to watch out for in GT vs RR match 

Gujarat Titans (GT) will take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in match 23 of IPL 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, April 16.

Both Gujarat and Rajasthan are off to an impressive start this season and have three wins from four outings. With a net run rate of 1.588. RR are placed at the top of the points table, while GT occupy the third sport with a net run rate of 0.341.

The Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat side secured a stunning six-wicket victory over Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their last match, successfully chasing down a tricky 154-run total. Rajasthan also emerged victorious in their previous outing, eking out a narrow three-run win over Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

It is worth noting that both GT and RR squared off thrice last season, including the IPL 2022 final. Gujarat managed to trump Rajasthan on all three occasions and the latter are still searching for their maiden win against Hardik Pandya and Co.

Given the wonderful start of both teams, the upcoming clash promises to be an enthralling one for the viewers. Here's a look at three match-ups that could have a major impact on the GT vs RR game:

#3 Shubman Gill vs Trent Boult

GT opener Shumban Gill has impressed many with his batting exploits in the ongoing cash-rich league. With 183 runs from four outings, he is the leading run-getter for his team in IPL 2023.

The talented youngster was instrumental in Gujarat's win over Punjab, scoring 67 runs off 49 balls. Gill is expected to play a major role in the forthcoming encounter as well.

However, he will face an imposing challenge in the form of left-arm pacer Trent Boult. The veteran bowler didn't feature in Rajastjan's previous contest due to a niggle, but could be back for the game against GT.

Boult has shone with the ball in the competition, and Gill will be tasked with negating the seasoned bowler, especially during his spell with the new ball.

#2 Mohammed Shami vs Jos Buttler

Mohammed Shami has bagged seven wickets in the ongoing season. His ability to swing the ball both ways at impressive speed makes him a force to be reckoned with.

The senior seamer will be GT's best bet against RR opener Jos Buttler, who has been in fantastic form. Buttler has crossed the 50-run mark thrice in four matches and has aggregated 204 runs so far.

The contest between the two experienced campaigners could very well dictate the course of the game. If Shami is able to send Buttler packing early, it will give Gujarat a major advantage.

However, if Buttler survives the new-ball burst, he could take the GT bowlers to the cleaners, given his ability to convert his start into a big knock.

#1 Rashid Khan vs Sanju Samson

RR skipper Sanju Samson has been performing well against spin lately. However, his approach to counter-attacking the spin bowlers has also proved to be his undoing on a few occasions.

The keeper-batter has been out to spinners twice in four matches in IPL 2023. Leg spinner Rashid Khan could emerge as Hardik Pandya's trump card against Samson.

The crafty spinner has been in terrific form this season, bagging nine scalps from four matches, including a hat-trick against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Samson is expected to try to put Rashid under pressure by playing positive cricket. However, the champion bowler could trouble the Rajasthan captain as he has plenty of tricks up his sleeve.

Poll : 0 votes