IPL 2023: 3 players who flopped and 2 who starred in today's KKR vs RCB match

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) continued the trend of home domination in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) as they thrashed the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 81 runs at Eden Gardens on Thursday, April 6.

With the win, KKR moved into third place in the IPL 2023 points table, with a net run rate of +2.056. RCB, on the other hand, slumped to seventh place. Both teams will know that they have not turned in any complete performances thus far this season, though.

Here are three players who flopped and two who starred in Match 9 of IPL 2023 between KKR and RCB.

#5 Flop - Glenn Maxwell

Glenn Maxwell hammered two sixes in Bangalore's previous game against the Mumbai Indians (MI), giving the impression that he isn't too rusty after returning from a long-term injury.

However, Maxwell lasted just seven balls against KKR and failed to carry out his biggest task - taking on the spin duo of Sunil Narine and Varun Chakaravarthy in the middle overs. He looked off-color against them and eventually lost his stumps while attempting a heave across the line.

RCB will expect more prudent shot-selection from Maxwell, who needs to paper over the spin deficiencies of the batters around him.

#4 Star - Shardul Thakur

Shardul Thakur blew RCB's bowlers away in a stellar display of hitting

KKR roped in Shardul Thakur ahead of the IPL 2023 season for a huge amount of money, one that he still hasn't justified with his performances. Innings like the one he played against RCB will go a long way, though.

Thakur came in at No. 7 and his batting development over the years was there for all to see. He took on both pace and spin with equal ease, notching up his maiden IPL fifty. The knock featured nine fours and three sixes as the 31-year-old picked his spots on the ground to perfection.

Thakur even chipped in with a wicket and a catch in a comprehensive all-round display.

#3 Flop - Harshal Patel

Another player who earns a significant amount of money but has been on the expensive side over the last season or two, Harshal Patel, seems to have lost his cutting edge.

Harshal bowled three overs against KKR, conceding 38 runs while picking up the wicket of Rinku Singh. The experienced fast bowler's slower variations have been picked off by opposition batters with ease, while he also doesn't seem to trust his yorker enough to attempt it on a regular basis.

Harshal's batting had the chance to shine as well in Kolkata. Promoted to No. 5, he lasted just two balls, chopping on off Varun Chakaravarthy. His form will be a major source of worry for RCB as they progress in IPL 2023.

#2 Star - Varun Chakaravarthy

Varun Chakaravarthy starred with the ball against RCB

After an indifferent season in which he even lost his place in the playing XI, Varun Chakaravarthy seems to have used the off-season to return as a different, vastly improved bowler.

Chakaravarthy turned in a promising performance in the Knight Riders' previous game and took it up a notch against RCB. He started off with superb googlies to castle Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell and Harshal Patel in quick succession. The Tamil Nadu man was almost impossible to read and hit the right lengths throughout.

Chakaravarthy capped off his performance with a terrific high catch off his own bowling. He finished with superb figures of 4/15, conceding just two boundaries in his spell.

#1 Flop - Mohammed Siraj

RCB's lead pacer hasn't been at his best for the franchise. Mohammed Siraj was penetrative with the new ball in the previous game but slightly lost the plot at Eden Gardens.

Siraj struggled to control the swing in the powerplay as he sent down a horrible wide to Rahmanullah Gurbaz that would've been beyond the tramline even for a left-hander. He sent down three wides and a waist-high no-ball in his spell, which yielded 44 runs.

Siraj did scalp the important wicket of Thakur, but the batter had already done the damage by then. The RCB fast bowler needs to step up and lead the attack with greater efficiency in IPL 2023.

