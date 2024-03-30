IPL 2023: 3 records that were broken in KKR's brilliant 7-wicket win over RCB in Match 10

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) continued their dominance at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium as they thrashed the hosts Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Match 10 of the IPL 2024 on Friday, March 29.

The triumph also put the trend of home teams winning all the games to bed as KKR becomes the first visiting team to win in IPL 2024.

Kolkata's superb win came despite Virat Kohli scoring an unbeaten 83 in the first innings. However, he failed to build a long enough partnership with anyone, with Cameron Green's 33 being the second-best individual score for RCB.

Dinesh Karthik hit three sixes within the last two overs and propelled the home side to a formidable total of 182/6.

KKR began their run-chase in a breathtaking fashion. The duo of Phil Salt (30) and Sunil Narine (47) almost killed the game quite early as they joined together to hammer 85 runs inside the powerplay. Two Iyers, Shreyas (39*) and Venkatesh (50), then stitched up 75 runs before the former hit the winning six to seal the deal for his side.

On that note, here are three important records that were shattered during the recently concluded RCB vs. KKR fixture.

#3 Andre Russell is now the first pacer to take 100 wickets for KKR

Andre Russell picked up two wickets vs RCB

While he didn't get a chance to bat, Andre Russell contributed by taking the wickets of Cameron Green and Rajat Patidar for KKR. He was also the most economical bowler for his side, bowling a great spell of 2/29 in his four overs.

His two scalps have made Russell the first-ever pace bowler to bag 100 wickets for the Knight Riders. In 113 matches so far, the Caribbean all-rounder has taken a total of 101 wickets at an impressive bowling strike rate of 14.88.

Russell, who is more renowned for his power-hitting abilities, has also become the first overseas player to complete a double of 100 wickets and 2000 runs in the IPL.

Only Sunil Narine (183) has taken more wickets for the franchise than Russell.

#2 KKR are now the joint-most succesful team vs RCB at M Chinnaswamy Stadium

KKR have a terrific record at M Chinnaswamy Stadium

It was way back in May 2015 when the Royal Challengers clinched an IPL game at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium against KKR. Since then, the iconic stadium in Bengaluru has been a hunting ground for KKR.

Friday was KKR's eighth occasion of winning a T20 game against RCB at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, making them the joint-most successful franchise on this list. KKR have now joined the Mumbai Indians (MI), who have also won eight games at the venue against RCB.

Apart from this, this was also KKR's 19th IPL victory against the Bengaluru outfit. In winning so, they now have the second-best record against RCB after CSK's 21 win.

#1 Virat Kohli is now the top six-hitter for RCB in IPL

Virat Kohli carried his bat for RCB vs KKR

Virat Kohli put on a show once again at his beloved ground as he smashed an unbeaten 83. En route to his knock, the modern-day maestro clubbed four boundaries and as many maximums.

In doing so, Kohli broke a long-standing record. Already the highest run-getter for the franchise, the former captain has now also become the player with the most sixes for RCB in their 16-year-long IPL history.

Kohli smacked four sixes on Friday, taking his six-hitting tally to 241, the most by any RCB player. He has now finally surpassed two of his best mates Chris Gayle (239) and AB de Villiers (238).

Moreover, Kohli is now also the fourth-highest six-hitter in IPL history, going past MS Dhoni's tally of 239 sixes.