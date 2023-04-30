IPL 2023: 3 surprise picks for Dream11 fantasy teams for MI vs RR match

Match 42 of IPL 2023 will take place between the Mumbai Indians (MI) and the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Wankhede Stadium. MI will aim to rise up in the points table by recording a win on home soil.

The Mumbai-based franchise slipped to ninth position in the IPL 2023 standings after the Sunrisers Hyderabad recorded a win over the Delhi Capitals. A win in the fixture against the Rajasthan Royals could take the Mumbai Indians to sixth position.

The Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, will look to regain their number one position in the IPL 2023 points table. RR dropped to second position after the Gujarat Titans defeated the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens.

In-form players like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Cameron Green, Shimron Hetmyer, Jos Buttler, Tilak Varma and Piyush Chawla will be in action in the game in Mumbai. The aforementioned names will also be the popular picks in fantasy cricket contests for the Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals match.

However, in this listicle now, we will look at three such players who can prove to be surprise picks in the fantasy contests for the Mumbai vs Rajasthan match.

#1 Adam Zampa, Rajasthan Royals

Adam Zampa has been a wicket-taking bowler for the Rajasthan Royals (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

The pitch in Mumbai is known for helping the batters. A high-scoring match is expected in IPL 2023, and fantasy cricket users may not prefer picking too many bowlers in their teams. However, they should consider picking Adam Zampa.

The Rajasthan Royals leg-spinner has been in good form this season, scalping five wickets in three matches. Leg-spinner Piyush Chawla bowled a spell of 2/15 for MI in the last match at the Wankhede Stadium. Zampa could do a similar job for the Royals.

#2 Rohit Sharma, Mumbai Indians

Rohit Sharma has been inconsistent with the bat (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Rohit Sharma is one of the best players in IPL history, but the Mumbai Indians captain has struggled for consistency in the last two seasons. Shedding some light on his numbers in IPL 2023 so far, Sharma has scored 181 runs in seven matches at an average of 25.85.

While Sharma's numbers are not up to the mark, it would be wrong to write him off. He has a lot of experience playing in Mumbai, plus it is his birthday today, and a special knock could be on the cards from the birthday boy.

#3 Sanju Samson, Rajasthan Royals

Sanju Samson's captaincy has been excellent, but his batting performances have not been so great (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Like MI captain Rohit Sharma, RR skipper Sanju Samson has struggled to score big consistently this season. Samson has aggregated 198 runs in eight matches. He has scored two fifties, but in the other matches, he could not contribute much to the team's total.

The conditions at the Wankhede Stadium will help Sanju Samson. He scored 60 against the Gujarat Titans while playing on a flat deck at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The RR captain could smack another half-century in IPL 2023.

