IPL 2023: 5 overseas players who could make their IPL debut this season

The IPL 2023 season will begin on March 31 and includes some exciting overseas debutants. Over the years, many overseas players have left their mark on the T20 League.

Chris Gayle, who played for the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL for the first time in 2009, broke numerous records and established himself as one of the most valuable players in the tournament's history.

Gayle currently owns the record for the highest individual score (175) and the highest number of sixes (357) in the IPL. Dwayne Bravo holds the record for most wickets taken (183) in the tournament. Hence, overseas players have been valuable contributors to the IPL since its inception.

Here is a list of intriguing overseas players who could make their debuts in IPL 2023.

#5 Matthew Short

Punjab Kings have acquired Australian all-rounder Matthew Short, who has never participated in the IPL, to replace the injured Jonny Bairstow. Although Short is a debutant in IPL 2023, he has made a name for himself in the Big Bash League.

Short has been a regular fixture in the BBL for the Adelaide Strikers since 2018. In the most recent BBL edition, he was named Player of the Tournament after hitting 458 runs and claiming 11 wickets with his off-spin.

#4 Sisanda Magala

South African right-arm fast bowler Sisanda Magala has never participated in the IPL and went unsold at the IPL 2023 Auction. However, Chennai Super Kings later purchased him to replace Kyle Jamieson, who was ruled out due to an injury.

In the 2023 South African T20 League, Magala played for the championship winners, Sunrisers Eastern Cape, and finished the competition with 14 wickets at an economy rate of 8.68, the joint-fifth-highest in the league.

Magala is famous for his bowling in death overs, but during the SA20, he posed a danger during the powerplay as well by getting half of his wickets within the first six overs. Magala has participated in 128 T20 games and has picked up 139 wickets.

#3 Michael Bracewell

Royal Challengers Bangalore @RCBTweets ANNOUNCEMENT



Michael Bracewell of New Zealand will replace



The 32-year-old all-rounder was the top wicket taker for Kiwis during the T20I series in India, and scored a fighting 140 in an ODI game.



#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB ANNOUNCEMENTMichael Bracewell of New Zealand will replace Will Jacks for #IPL2023 The 32-year-old all-rounder was the top wicket taker for Kiwis during the T20I series in India, and scored a fighting 140 in an ODI game. 🔊 ANNOUNCEMENT 🔊Michael Bracewell of New Zealand will replace Will Jacks for #IPL2023. The 32-year-old all-rounder was the top wicket taker for Kiwis during the T20I series in India, and scored a fighting 140 in an ODI game. 🙌#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB https://t.co/qO0fhP5LeY

Michael Bracewell could make his debut for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in IPL 2023. Bracewell initially went unsold in the 2023 IPL auction, but RCB later signed him as a replacement for their injured all-rounder Will Jacks.

Bracewell is a left-handed batting all-rounder from New Zealand who bowls off-spin. The 32-year-old has represented his country in 16 T20Is and has scored 113 runs in 11 innings, with his highest individual score being 61*.

During the New Zealand tour of India 2023, Bracewell scored the third-fastest ODI century by a New Zealand batsman in just 57 balls.

#2 Phil Salt

Phil Salt is set to make his IPL debut for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2023. The Capitals bought Salt, a 26-year-old right-handed wicketkeeper-batsman from England, for INR 2 crore during the IPL 2023 auction.

Salt has featured consistently in T20 Leagues worldwide despite never having played in the IPL. The 26-year-old has scored 4118 runs in 180 T20 matches. He has also played 16 T20I games for the England team, scoring 308 runs.

Without their usual wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant, who has been ruled out for the season, DC might consider Salt a solid replacement option. As an explosive opener, Salt could pair up with David Warner to give DC the ideal start in powerplay overs.

#1 Joe Root

Joe Root is one of the most incredible batters of the current generation. Despite his incredible record in international cricket, Root will be making his first appearance in the IPL in the upcoming 2023 season.

Rajasthan Royals bought Joe Root during the IPL 2023 Auction for Rs 1 crore. Root's presence in the Rajasthan Royals batting lineup will improve the team's middle order, as he can provide them with some stability.

The 32-year-old has scored 2083 runs in 88 T20 matches, with the highest individual score of 92. It will be a delight to witness the England batsman put on some masterful batting displays in IPL 2023.

Poll : Whose IPL debut are you most excited about? Joe Root Sisanda Magala 0 votes