IPL 2023 Auction: 3 best trades in the league's history

The excitement is on as the IPL mini-auction beckons in Kochi on December 23. Teams are finalizing their initial rosters ahead of the event, with the deadline for retentions fixed at 5 PM IST on Tuesday, November 15.

Amidst all the buzz surrounding it, the trading window is in full swing with quite a few big moves made ahead of the new season. It all started with Australian seamer Jason Behrendorff being traded from the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to the Mumbai Indians (MI).

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), meanwhile, have been the busiest of the lot. Having acquired the duo of Lockie Ferguson and Rahmanullah Gurbaz from reigning champions Gujarat Titans (GT), they also snapped up Shardul Thakur from the Delhi Capitals (DC) in exchange for Mumbai all-rounder Aman Khan.

While it remains to be seen if any other trades are on the cards, it is clear that the franchises are doing their absolute best to put the best team forward ahead of the new season.

The league hasn't been averse to trades in the years gone by. Let us look back at three of the best trades made in the history of the league.

#3 Quinton de Kock - from RCB to MI

It's no surprise that the Mumbai Indians (MI) have been the biggest beneficiaries of the IPL trade window over the years given how shrewd they've been to that end. One of the biggest deals they pulled off was the signing of South African wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock ahead of the 2019 season.

De Kock, one of the most destructive batters in the world, endured an ordinary season with RCB. Post that, he switched to the blue and gold of MI. The rest, as they say, is history, as he forged a solid opening partnership with skipper Rohit Sharma.

With 529 runs in IPL 2019 and 503 runs the following year, the Proteas superstar went on to play a pivotal role in MI clinching back-to-back titles. The southpaw now plies his trade for the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), having last represented MI in IPL 2021.

#2 Harshal Patel - from DC to RCB

When RCB traded in the duo of Daniel Sams and Harshal Patel from the Capitals ahead of IPL 2021, little did anyone know what an inspired move the latter would prove to be.

From playing a mere five games for DC in the 2020 edition, the Haryana seamer would establish himself as RCB's lead death bowler, bagging wickets for fun. Across both legs of IPL 2021, he finished with a record-equalling 32 scalps, picking up a wicket every 10.5 deliveries.

His exploits earned him a call-up to the Indian T20 setup while also fetching a bumper deal of ₹10.75 crore as RCB reacquired his services in the IPL 2022 auction. He also made the T20 World Cup squad this year and remains a vital cog in the Challengers' ranks.

#1 Trent Boult - from DC to MI

MI were back in business ahead of the IPL 2020 auction and pulled one of the biggest coups in the history of the league. Having secured New Zealand seamer Trent Boult from DC, they had a troika of Boult, Lasith Malinga, and Jasprit Bumrah in their ranks.

Malinga retired before the new season began, but in Boult and Bumrah, MI had a salivating new-ball pair that tormented opposition batting units aplenty. With the 2020 season played in the UAE, it played into Boult's hands as he swung the new ball for fun and dismantled top orders at will.

Boult also walked away with the Player of the Match honors in the final as MI defended their title with a stamp of authority. With 38 wickets across the 2020 and 2021 seasons, it was a fruitful stint for the left-arm quick, who now plays for the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the league.

Which other trade in the history of the IPL do you think was very beneficial for franchises? Let us know in the comments section below!

