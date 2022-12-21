IPL 2023 Auction: 3 teams that should target Adam Zampa 

Adam Zampa is one of the 405 players who have registered for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 Auction. The leg-spinner has been among the best spin bowlers in white-ball formats in recent times and could be in demand at the upcoming auction, which will take place on Friday (23 December).

Having already played in the IPL with the Rising Pune Supergiants in 2016 and the Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2020, Zampa has a fair bit of experience in the cash-rich league. His base price is set at ₹1.50 crore for this year's auction and the leg-spinner is expected to have quite a few suitors.

The New South Wales bowler has taken 21 wickets at an economy rate of 7.74 in 14 IPL matches. He has been a much-improved leg-spinner in recent times, leading the way in Australia's triumph at the T20 World Cup last year.

With leg-spinners considered to be a crucial part of a successful T20 setup, there is little doubt that the 30-year-old could be in demand.

On that note, let's take a look at the three teams that should look to sign Adam Zampa.

#1 Sunrisers Hyderabad

Sunrisers Hyderabad have been trying to rejig the puzzles of their jigsaw in trying to set up a successful unit after letting go of their two most successful players - David Warner and Rashid Khan. Questionable recruitment was reflected in their performances last season too, with the side only winning 6 out of their 14 matches.

Rashid's exit has left a gaping hole in the side. In search of a replacement, the champions from 2016 might turn their eyes to Adam Zampa.

The leg-spinner would not only be a like-for-like option but would also give them some control in the middle overs. A spin bowling partnership alongside Washington Sundar could also potentially prove to be rather fruitful.

#2 Mumbai Indians

After enduring a campaign to forget last season, the Mumbai Indians will be determined to get back to winning ways. With their plans to put all their eggs in one basket backfiring with the continued injury of Jofra Archer, the five-time champions were left with no capable backups in their side.

Traditionally, the team does set up two overseas quicks along with an Indian leg spinner. Last season, Daniel Sams and Murugan Ashwin/Mayank Markande were the two who were trusted to fill these respective roles, but neither particularly worked out for the side.

Not only that, the team lacked a bowling option that could provide some control in the middle overs. Adam Zampa could not only provide the team with that but also give them a wicket-taking option in the middle, taking some load off Jasprit Bumrah and the rest of the bowlers.

#3 Punjab Kings

Punjab Kings are one of the four sides that are yet to win an IPL title. The team has been notoriously known for constantly chopping and changing in recent times, unable to settle on a consistent squad. They've done that this season too, with plenty of places left in their roster with nine spots.

However, it's important to remember that their squad has only one specialist leg spinner, Rahul Chahar. An all-rounder option in Liam Livingstone can roll his arm over if required, but the team management will ideally want to head into the season with at least one more tweaker in their squad.

The team might find it difficult to accommodate all their overseas options in the playing XI. Having said that, it'll be interesting to see how they go about their business this time around. Whether Adam Zampa becomes a part of their plans still remains to be seen.

