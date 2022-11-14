IPL 2023 Auction: Predicting 1 surprise release from each team

The IPL 2023 Auction is just around the corner. Ahead of the mini auction, the BCCI has asked all 10 teams to submit their lists of released players by tomorrow evening. Every year, there are a lot of surprises in the released players' lists.

Generally, teams release the players who have underperformed in the previous season. However, some players also lose their contracts because of their price tags. In this listicle, we will try to predict the one surprising release each IPL team may make before the 2023 auction.

#1 SunRisers Hyderabad - Fazalhaq Farooqi

Afghanistan's Fazalhaq Farooqi is one of the top pacers in Asia right now. The left-arm fast bowler made his IPL debut for SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) last season, scalping two wickets in three matches.

Although he performed decently, SRH may release him because they have too many fast bowlers in the squad. Hyderabad could use Farooqi's overseas spot for another batting option at the IPL 2023 Auction.

#2 Royal Challengers Bangalore - Anuj Rawat

Anuj Rawat is one of the rising stars in Indian cricket. He scored his first IPL fifty for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) against Mumbai Indians earlier this year. However, he ended IPL 2022 with only 129 runs in eight matches.

Since RCB bought him for ₹3.4 crore at last season's auction, they may release him and try to buy him back at a cheaper price.

#3 Rajasthan Royals - Rassie van der Dussen

Rassie van der Dussen is currently one of the top batters in world cricket. He played for the Rajasthan Royals (RR) last season, scoring 22 runs in three matches at a strike rate of 91.66.

RR have too many top-order batters in the team, which is why they may let go of van der Dussen and look to sign an all-rounder at the IPL 2023 Auction.

#4 Punjab Kings - Mayank Agarwal

Mayank Agarwal has already lost the captaincy of Punjab Kings (PBKS) ahead of IPL 2023. The change in leadership ahead of the auction could be a sign that PBKS may release one of their best Indian batters.

Agarwal had an ordinary IPL 2022 season, where he scored 196 runs in 13 matches at an average of 16.33. His massive price tag of ₹12 crore may work against him as well.

#5 Mumbai Indians - Fabian Allen

Mumbai Indians (MI) bought Fabian Allen for ₹75 lakh at the IPL 2022 Auction. Left-arm spin bowling all-rounder Allen played only one game for the franchise, scoring eight runs and taking one wicket.

MI have a decent group of spinners in their squad right now, which is why they may release Allen and free up an overseas spot.

#6 Lucknow Super Giants - Manish Pandey

Manish Pandey was the first Indian to score an IPL hundred. He has scored over 3,000 runs in the league, but the experienced Indian batter struggled to keep his place in the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)'s playing XI.

LSG gave him six matches, where he scored 88 runs at an average of 14.66. His salary was ₹4.6 crore in IPL 2022, and it is unlikely that LSG will retain him at the same price for IPL 2023.

#7 Kolkata Knight Riders - Venkatesh Iyer

Venkatesh Iyer had a breakthrough IPL season in 2021. He became a reliable opener for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and soon made his debut for the Indian cricket team.

KKR retained him for ₹8 crore ahead of the IPL 2022 Auction. However, Iyer could not replicate his brilliance in IPL 2022. He ended the tournament with 182 runs and zero wickets in 12 matches.

With pace-bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur and opening batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz joining the squad in IPL 2023 trade window, KKR may let go of Venkatesh Iyer.

#8 Gujarat Titans - Abhinav Manohar

Gujarat Titans (GT) raised a lot of eyebrows when they spent ₹2.6 crore to sign uncapped Abhinav Manohar at the mega auction. Manohar played eight matches for GT, scoring 108 runs at a strike rate of 144.

Although he has a lot of potential, Manohar may lose his contract because of his big price tag. GT could try to buy him back at a cheaper amount in the IPL 2023 auction.

#9 Delhi Capitals - KS Bharat

KS Bharat proved himself to be a match-winner while playing for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2021. Delhi Capitals (DC) roped him in for ₹2 crore at the IPL 2022 Mega Auction.

However, DC could only give two matches to Bharat because they already had captain Rishabh Pant as their wicket-keeper. With DC having too many top-order options as well, Bharat could be released ahead of IPL 2023.

#10 Chennai Super Kings - Adam Milne

New Zealand fast bowler Adam Milne earned a ₹1.9 crore contract from Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the mega auction. Milne bowled 2.3 overs in the first match before getting injured and walking back to the dressing room. Subsequently, he was ruled out of the tournament.

CSK later signed Matheesha Pathirana as a replacement, who impressed a lot with his fast bowling. Chennai will have to make a tough call between Pathirana and Milne for the IPL 2023 Retention. Since Milne is an injury-prone player, Pathirana has a slight edge.

