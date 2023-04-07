IPL 2023 Injured 11 - picking a team of ruled out players

IPL 2023 got underway on Friday, March 31, with a clash between the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The first week of IPL 2023 has concluded, and quite a few players have already been ruled out of the competition.

While some players were ruled out of IPL 2023 even before the start of the competition, a few more joined the long list as the season started.

Given that so many players have been injured so far, one can form a playing XI comprising only the players who have been ruled out of IPL 2023.

Here's a look at the injured XI of IPL 2023.

Openers - Jonny Bairstow (PBKS) and Kane Williamson (GT)

Kane Williamson will open the innings alongside Jonny Bairstow for the team. Williamson made his debut for the Titans in the match against Chennai, but suffered a brutal knee injury while attempting a save on the boundary rope.

The injury has ruled him out of the competition, with GT signing Dasun Shanaka as a replacement.

Jonny Bairstow did not join the Punjab Kings (PBKS) squad for IPL 2023. Bairstow suffered a freak injury last September. The England batter is yet to attain full fitness. PBKS signed Matthew Short as a replacement.

Middle Order - Shreyas Iyer, Rajat Patidar, Rishabh Pant (wk), Will Jacks, and Kyle Jamieson

The star-studded middle-order of this lineup features India's top three IPL stars - Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, and Rajat Patidar.

KKR captain Iyer faced back issues during the World Test Championship (WTC) series against Australia last month. The injury has ruled him out of IPL 2023 and WTC final, scheduled to be played at The Oval in June.

Delhi skipper Rishabh Pant had a fatal car accident in December last year. He will remain out of action for a long time. Rajat Patidar joined the Royal Challengers Bangalore squad but left the camp without playing any matches because of an Achilles Heel injury.

RCB all-rounder Will Jacks and CSK's new signing Kyle Jamieson complete the middle-order. Jacks suffered an injury during the England vs Bangladesh series before the IPL, while Jamieson needed surgery for a recurring back injury.

Bowlers - Jasprit Bumrah, Mukesh Choudhary, Jhye Richardson, and Prasidh Krishna

Quite a few fast bowlers have been ruled out of the IPL due to injuries. The pace attack features Mumbai Indians' stars Jasprit Bumrah and Jhye Richardson. Bumrah has been suffering from back issues, whereas Richardson has a hamstring injury.

Left-arm pacer Mukesh Choudhary and express fast bowler Prasidh Krishna are also a part of this team. CSK suffered a major blow ahead of the IPL as their uncapped pacer Choudhary was sidelined with a stress fracture in the back.

Krishna, on the other hand, underwent surgery earlier this year and needs time for recovery. Rajasthan Royals signed Sandeep Sharma as his replacement.

Playing XI of Injured Players in IPL 2023

Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Shreyas Iyer, Rajat Patidar, Rishabh Pant (wk), Will Jacks, Kyle Jamieson, Jasprit Bumrah, Mukesh Choudhary, Jhye Richardson, and Prasidh Krishna.

