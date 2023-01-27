IPL 2023: Litton Das could provide the X-factor for Kolkata Knight Riders

Bangladesh opener Litton Das was rewarded for his excellent form in recent months with an IPL contract offered by Kolkata Knight Riders ahead of IPL 2023.

Das caught everyone’s attention with a breathtaking knock against India during the ICC T20 World Cup in 2022. The right-handed batter scored 60 runs in just 27 deliveries at a strike-rate of 222.2 and gave India a scare in their league match before being run-out.

Litton Das is currently in a purple patch in the shortest format of the game. The 28-year-old has batted fluently in T20 internationals in 2022 at a strike rate of 140. The wicketkeeper-batter is the tenth highest scorer in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League, with an average of 25.71 and a strike rate of over 140.

Litton Das will represent the Kolkata Knight Riders in his maiden IPL campaign

Litton Das, along with compatriot Shakib Al Hasan, will be playing for KKR and will look to stamp his authority on the league in his maiden IPL season.

Although Das' inclusion in the playing eleven isn't a given, skipper Shreyas Iyer will be tempted to use him as a surprise option in the top-order. He is not known for playing long knocks, but his impact during power-play overs can be immense if he clicks.

Das is also a wicketkeeper and this can work to his advantage in terms of selection, as the only other wicketkeepers in their ranks are Narayan Jagadeesan and Afghanistan’s Rahmanullah Gurbaz. Despite the Afghan wicketkeeper-batter's presence, Das might have the edge due to his international experience and recent exploits with the bat.

The fact that Das will be playing for the first time in the IPL should work in his favor as he will carry the element of surprise. His game relies on playing fearless strokes, focusing primarily on timing the ball and utilizing power-play overs.

He will have compatriot Shakib Al Hasan for guidance as well, who is a veteran in the IPL. With skipper Shreyas Iyer and the team management’s backing, Das could just be the perfect surprise package from the Kolkata-based franchise in the upcoming edition of the IPL.

